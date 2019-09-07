LEAGUE CITY
With the pendulum of momentum swinging Clear Brook’s way, Friendswood needed a pointed response.
It came up with one.
In the statistics log, it will show a stalled drive, which ended in a missed field goal. But a time-consuming third-quarter possession gave the Mustangs a boost and helped propel them to a 19-7 non-district football victory over the Wolverines at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Friday night.
The win moved Friendswood to 2-0 with its eighth straight win over Brook (0-2).
“It was very important when your starting quarterback is on the sidelines and he hadn’t been cleared by the trainers,” said Friendswood head coach Robert Koopman.
Luke Grden, the Mustangs’ QB, was taken out of the game after on a hard hit on the opening snap of the second half. Garrett Massey took the reins as placekicker Ryan Sweeney made it 13-0 early in the third quarter.
Clear Brook, which had done little offensively in the opening two period, found a rhythm and fashioned an efficient six-play touchdown drive with sophomore Trent Lacy crashing into the end zone from the 1.
The Wolverines’ defense, though, couldn’t follow suit as the Mustangs hammered out a 11-play drive, mostly on the ground, which flipped the field when Sweeney came up short from 48 yards.
“We needed a big stop and when we got the ball back, we needed to go down and do something,” said Clear Brook coach Lupe Florez. “Our defense played very well, but it’s hard to maintain that when you’re not getting a whole lot of help.”
Noah Palitz gave Friendswood a 7-0 lead with a 4-yard run midway into the second quarter, and Travis Mueller made it 10-0 second before halftime with a 28-yard field goal.
Once Grden returned to action in the fourth quarter, the junior led the Mustangs on a six-play, 60-yard drive, which was highlighted by a scrambling 34-yard pass to Patrick Elizondo. Dane Roenne punched in the game-clincher from the 1 as Friendswood took a 19-7 lead.
Palitz and Joey Tomko worked the edges, while Jared Veatch attacked the middle as the 'Stangs put up 135 of its 218 rushing yards in the second half.
“They had played us so well last year, and they played us well tonight,” Koopman said of Clear Brook. “I’m just proud of our offensive line for grinding through. We ran the ball, we took some time off the clock and kept our defense off the field.
“No one is going to be writing superlatives about those three dudes, but all three were important for us tonight.”
“We have to keep searching for who we are offensively,” Florez said. “I give our defense a big hand. They did a great job. Offensively, we’ve got to figure it out and get going.”
