With an interesting blend of youth and experience, a speedy move-in striker and a goalkeeper he calls the best in the state of Texas, Clear Falls head girls soccer coach Erik Forrest knew his 2019 Knights team had potential.
Now, after Tuesday night’s 2-1 home win over Clear Creek, the Knights have wrapped up their regular season with an outstanding overall record of 16-3-1 and District 24-6A record of 11-1.
“This is just a really good group of human beings, they’re great kids,” Forrest said. “They’re a great bunch, they love each other, they’ve bonded really well. We’ve got great leadership from the seniors, and the freshmen have bought in and enjoy what we do. We could’ve lost more games, and I still would’ve been happy because I like the team so much.”
Junior goalkeeper Madelynn Anderson anchors a senior-laden defense, while senior striker Addie Jo Pulliam (who moved to Clear Falls from the Dallas area) spearheads an attack that features a strong group of freshmen contributors in the midfield.
Clear Falls came into the contest Tuesday night persistently looking to push the ball up the field, and the Knights ultimately broke onto the scoreboard in the match’s 27th minute when senior defender Kelsey Fikkert’s sideline throw-in took a deflection off of senior forward Aiden Boriack and past the goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead.
The Knights doubled their lead with less than 3 minutes left to play in the first half off of another Fikkert throw-in. Pulliam won the ball off the throw-in, and she sent a pass to freshman midfielder Abigail Russell, who boomed a shot from just outside of the penalty box off of the right post and into the left corner of the goal.
A questionable foul call in the 69th minute set up Clear Creek’s lone goal, with the ensuing free kick being sent into the box and tapped in for a goal by junior defender Meg Williamson for the 2-1 final.
While Clear Falls kept up the offensive aggression early in the second half, the Knights defense found itself under constant pressure after the Clear Creek goal, as the Wildcats pushed hard for the equalizer.
Now the Knights will have their sights on following their banner regular season with an even more memorable postseason.
“We’re great on set pieces, we defend well, and when you’ve got a great keeper and you defend well and you score on set pieces that usually equals a successful playoff run,” Forrest said.
OTHER DISTRICT 2 4-6A SOCCER SCORES
• Girls
Clear Springs 2, Clear Lake 1
(Open) Dickinson
• Boys
Clear Falls 1, Clear Creek 0
Clear Lake 2, Clear Springs 0
(Open) Dickinson
