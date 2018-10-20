GALVESTON
It wasn’t a happy homecoming on the gridiron for the O’Connell Buccaneers, as the visiting Beaumont Legacy Warriors came away with a 41-0 win Saturday night at Courville Stadium.
Down to only 14 suited-up players out of their roster of 21 due to injuries (one of which was starting quarterback Tanner Adkins), the running clock was enacted immediately after Legacy running back Korien Burrell (179 rushing yards) took the first offensive play from scrimmage of the game for an 85-yard touchdown run.
That was preceded by what would have been an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that was called back on a block in the back penalty.
Following an O’Connell punt, a 55-yard run by Burrell helped up his 7-yard TD run to make the score 14-0 late in the first quarter.
Legacy needed just one play to find the end zone after an O’Connell turnover on downs, with Burrell scoring on a 32-yard TD run. A fake kick trick play on the point after failed, leaving the score at 20-0 midway through the second quarter.
A 39-yard fumble recovery scoop and score by J.B. Brown on O’Connell’s next possession gave the Warriors a 27-0 lead, which they took into the halftime break.
O’Connell’s defense stiffened up somewhat in the second half, coming up with a red zone stand on Legacy’s first possession of the second half, but then saw Chance Scott (144 rushing yards) rip off a 51-yard TD run to push the lead to 34-0 right before the end of the third quarter.
The Bucs’ defense made Legacy work for its final score of the game, as the Warriors needed eight plays to drive 65 yards. The big play of the drive was a 29-yard run by Scott, and later on, quarterback Gabe Silva dove into the end zone from 3 yards out at the 3:18 mark of the fourth quarter.
O’Connell had only 14 total yards of offense and one first down in the game before a 52-yard pass from Chris Horton (69 passing yards) to Sam Wisner (69 receiving yards) got the Bucs down to Legacy’s 8-yard line on their final possession. But, O’Connell was unable to punch it into the end zone in the game’s waning seconds.
For the Warriors, 352 of their 362 yards came on the ground, and they attempted and completed just one pass in the game.
Up next on O’Connell’s schedule is a game 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball Rosehill Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.