LEAGUE CITY
A team which had little to gain, Clear Springs performed like a team which had everything to lose.
It played like a champion.
After trailing by a point at halftime, the Chargers, already secure as the District 24-6A champs, grittily fought off a valiant upset bid by Clear Creek with a 64-58 win in girls high school basketball on Tuesday night.
“That was a great win … a great win to go into the playoffs,” said Pam Crawford, Clear Springs’ head coach. “I like the way the kids fought, fought through the situations we put ourselves in. They played playoff basketball.”
Senior McKenna Worrell fueled the Chargers with lofting, long-range shooting — she was 10 of 17 from the field — but it was her slashing reverse layup which gave Clear Springs its biggest lead at 55-48 early in the final period.
Worrell finished with 25 points, while Jermia Green, a sophomore, added 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Chargers won for the 12th straight time.
“Mac got hot. She had a great game,” said Crawford, who was prepared going in for Clear Creek to come at her district leaders hard. “We knew that, but we didn’t relax. They know we’re already district champions … the kids kept playing through it and I appreciate that.
“They maintained their poise and finished the game.”
A desperate team needing a victory to make the Class 6A postseason, the Wildcats rolled out spirited, playoff-caliber basketball, too. Coach Kristi Odom’s young squad was aggressive and challenged the Chargers with each possession.
But Clear Creek, which led 30-29 after two quarters, suffered from a slow-starting third quarter and played catch-up the entire second half. Twice, the Wildcats cut their deficit to two in the third quarter and later they trailed 57-55 with 1:22 left on an inside bucket by Eliya Ellis.
Clear Springs, now 24-10 overall, 11-1 in district play, overcame 11 second-half turnovers and closed out the final minute of the game with five free throws and a breakaway lay-in by Green.
“It’s been a challenging season, we’ve had injuries that have really hurt us … it’s been next man in and it was tonight,” said Odom. “Everybody tried to step up. We knew (Clear Springs) was going to come out with fire and we told the girls that our fire has to be bigger and stronger.”
Lauren Sinclair topped Clear Creek (18-15, 5-7) with 15 points, while Ellis added 12.
