DICKINSON
Ever since his freshman season, Dickinson guard Tramon Mark’s basketball abilities have never been in doubt, but it was strides he made in the intangibles — particularly his leadership skills — that had his coaches and teammates raving most about the now three-time Galveston County boys basketball player of the year.
“He understood that it was his time to lead — not just action-wise, but vocally,” Dickinson head coach Jason Wilson said. “I think he did that in practice, he did that in games, he did that in the tough moments. So, that was very encouraging for the coaching staff to see.”
With six seniors graduated from the the 2017-18 Gators team and only three seniors on this season’s roster, the junior Mark knew he needed to elevate his role on the team and become more than just the squad’s top playmaker.
“I knew I had to step up this season, and that’s exactly what I did,” Mark said. “I worked on being more vocal with all of my teammates and having better communication with all of my teammates. I’m going to try to keep that going.”
Mark’s on-court production was again phenomenal this season, as he averaged 26 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, 4.4 assists per game and 2.4 steals per game. Mark’s scoring average was a significant improvement on the 18.6 points per game he averaged last season.
His performance this season earned him, among other honors, the District 24-6A most valuable player award and Class 6A all-state recognition.
Wilson noted that it was often in the tightest of spots when things were not going Dickinson’s way, particularly in key district matchups, that Mark would shine brightest, often taking the games over.
“With a talent like this, it’s something you never get used to because he seems to just continue to reach new amazements for his teammates and the coaching staff,” Wilson said. “It’s a joy to have, I’ll tell you that much.”
Although Mark reached impressive new heights in his game this season, he still feels he can always improve even more.
“I feel like I can still get better in my overall game — my dribbling, shooting and being even more vocal with my teammates,” Mark said. “I can always do more, I believe.”
“He still accepts the coaching and he still looks for room to improve,” Wilson said. “To see him come in and accept the coaching every day, it makes my job a lot easier to coach the other guys, because they see the leadership that he exhibits.”
Mark hasn’t decided on where he’ll play college ball yet, but said he’s drawn interest from Texas A&M, Cal, TCU and Oklahoma, among others.
And with Mark returning to the helm of the Gators next season, the 2019-20 campaign is shaping up to be one to remember for Dickinson.
“The time flew,” Wilson said. “He has his crew, all of the guys he’s played with in his class, and I think it’s going to be a special time for him. As a coach, I just want to make it as fun as possible. There’s going to be the added pressure of it being his senior year and the other guys’ senior years. I just want to be there for them.”
