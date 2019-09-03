TEXAS CITY
Whether it’s the multiple different looks at running back, a diverse defense or the many different two-way players on the roster, the Texas City Stings’ leaders embrace the team-first attitude.
That’s definitely the case with senior linebackers Matthew Armstrong and Joseph McCarty-Davis, who, at this early stage of the season, are already talking the talk and walking the walk.
“I feel like this year’s team has a lot of connection,” McCarty-Davis said. “Last year, it was a lot of people doing their own thing. This year, we’re all working together.”
Armstrong teams up with fellow inside linebacker Cobe Lane to be the main play callers on the field for the defense, which Texas City head coach Leland Surovik said they did a good job of doing in Week 1.
“He was a big-time communicator, our quarterback on our defense — him and Cobe both,” Surovik said. “They did an awesome job in there, had a heck of a game in a very, very physical game.”
Armstrong feels like the greatest strengths that he brings to his position are a knack for running down the opposing offense’s skill position players, as well as tackling, leadership and simply being physical.
“My role on defense is basically lead my men on how to line up, how to get the play going,” Armstrong said. “Just line my bros up to whatever the offense is doing. ... It takes coming to practice and working hard every day. We’re up here at 6 (a.m.), leaving at 10.”
Surovik said he usually likes to use several of his linebackers at fullback for a fullback-by-committee approach to the position, but as the season opener last week went along, McCarty-Davis commanded more reps at fullback.
“Joseph really took that role, and he was ready to play and do whatever was necessary” Surovik said. “I’m not saying the others weren’t, but he was just in better shape. He was like a little Energizer Bunny. He was ready to go the whole time. He played great on both sides all the way to the end.”
A difficult offseason working on conditioning allowed McCarty-Davis, now in his third year on varsity, to play what Surovik estimated was around 120 to 130 snaps between the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
“It’s the best,” McCarty-Davis said. “The more you’re in the game, the better it is.”
Although he gets to participate in a variety of plays — either blocking, running the ball or catching passes out of the backfield — on offense, defense is easily McCarty-Davis’s favorite side of the field.
“I’ve always been a defensive play; I like hitting people,” McCarty-Davis said.
Following a family tradition of playing football, Armstrong also is a three-year varsity player, who has grown into a team leader, maturing physically and mentally over the years.
“I’ve grown attitude-wise, physically,” Armstrong said. “I hope to lead all these underclassmen the same way I was led. I hope they follow me, and I hope they show up every day.”
Armstrong actually didn’t start playing football competitively until he was in seventh grade but instantly fell in love with the sport.
“I loved the physicality of the games we had, the challenges we overcame, all of that,” Armstrong said.
Next up, the Stings will hit the road to face Clear Falls at 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
