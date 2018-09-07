DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators raced out to a huge lead and never looked back, as they made things look easy against the Pasadena Memorial Mavericks, 48-0, on Friday at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
The Gators quickly built a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter thanks to two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Mike Welch and another from running back Jordan Green. Zyshonne Simmons also had an interception in the opening period for Dickinson.
Dickinson’s dominant running game in the first quarter opened things up for big plays in the passing game in the second quarter, as Welch found tight end Jalen Wydermyer on a 53-yard TD pass and hooked up with Darryl Harris on a 33-yard scoring strike en route to taking a 34-0 lead into the halftime break.
Green tacked on another rushing TD in the third quarter, and Justin Wickware scored on a rushing TD in the fourth quarter to wrap things up for the Gators. Jalen Williams also recorded an interception in the final period.
The Gators find themselves now at 2-0 on the young season after their second consecutive impressive performance, and will look to keep the good times rolling when they make the trip to The Rig to face Pearland Dawson at 7 p.m. next Friday.
