DICKINSON
Once Dickinson got its offense rolling, there was little Clear Creek could do to stop it in a 48-21 Gator victory on Friday at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
Stifled on their first drive, the Gators scored on six of their next seven possessions to take control of the control of the contest.
Clear Creek was held scoreless in the first half and trailed 21-0 at halftime.
Alternating its offense between a quick no huddle and a regular tempo, Dickinson quarterback Mike Welch kept Clear Creek’s defense on its heels for most of the contest.
Welch completed 13 of 20 passes for 224 yards and added 88 yards on 11 carries.
The junior signal caller threw touchdown passes Jordan Green and Jalen Wydermyer while also running 20 yards for a score.
Clear Creek trailed 28-0 before finally getting its offense on track behind the passing of quarterback Hunter Smith.
Smith led a couple of scoring drives in the third period that culminated with touchdown passes Doss Plunkett and Peter Miller.
Smith was on the receiving end of 20-yard scoring strike from Andrew Dry in the fourth period.
Rayfield Conley had Clear Creek’s biggest play of the night with a 54-yard run in the third period.
That was the lone bright spot for the Wildcat rushing game, which managed just 84 yards on 37 carries,
Dickinson’s aggressive defense kept constant pressure on the Clear Creek backfield.
The Gators recorded five sacks, including three by senior linebacker David Hall, and penetrated the line for 13 negative yardage plays.
Clear Creek did catch Dickinson off guard on a couple of fourth down pass completions with Smith lined up in the punter’s spot.
The Wildcats converted three fourth down plays in four attempts.
Those were the exception as the Gator defense stopped the Wildcats on a couple of crucial possessions.
Clear Creek had a chance to put the game’s first score, driving from its own 16 to the Dickinson 31 in 16 plays before Landon Roque intercepted a second down pass.
The Wildcats were on the move again late in the second quarter, moving to the Gator 28 before Paul Smith batted away a Smith pass in the end zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.