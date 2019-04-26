LEAGUE CITY
Even as she fought off tears, Kim Wood didn’t need to fight for words as she reflected on a season and the careers of her Clear Falls softball seniors.
The Knights were eliminated from their best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district series by Pearland Dawson by a 6-1 count on Friday night.
Wood, though, said one tough game was far from the proper gauge for the team’s eight seniors, including six starters.
“I tell them their game doesn’t define the four years they’ve been playing. It doesn’t define the journey they’ve had to this point,” said Wood, whose squad finished 15-10. “I am proud of who they’ve grown into, proud to see who they are in the future … to their job, to the military, to college.”
“Obviously I’m disappointed and I know their hearts are hurting, but at the end of the day, it’s not about a game.”
Dawson, which advanced to meet Humble Summer Creek in next week’s area round, employed the use of two pitchers to keep Clear Falls’ hitters off stride.
After junior Addy Cox checked the Knights on one hit through 2 2/3 innings, Eagles coach Katelyn Welch brought in ace senior Courtney Day as Clear Falls came through its lineup a second time. Over the next four-plus innings, Day struck out seven and allowed four hits, including three in the seventh when Clear Falls pushed across its lone run on Destinee Smith’s double which plated Abby McEntire.
Hannah DeLaRosa’s RBI single in the second gave Dawson a 1-0 lead, while a walk, a Clear Falls throwing error and a batter hit by a pitch set up Madison Smith’s run-scoring single in the fourth which made it 3-0.
Dawson put the game away in the sixth with four straight hits — a long double by Kirsten Williams followed an infield hit by Smith and back-to-back doubles by Peyton Ellerman and Day, who drove in two.
“It was about sticking to a game plan,” Welch said. “We started Addy, wanted her to get through the lineup at least once to give Courtney a break and keep their hitters off balance. I thought we executed that perfectly."
The Eagles (18-9) put together nine hits off Clear Falls ace Ashlyn Strother, who struck out six and walked only one. Dawson stranded eight runners.
“Obviously I’m happy that we won, but we left a lot runners in scoring position,” Welch said. “We know we have work to do. I have an old team with 11 seniors and got some big kids. We’re going to be a tough team to beat as long as we keep doing the things we do well.”
Log In
