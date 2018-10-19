LEAGUE CITY
It got off to a slow start at Challenger Columbia Stadium in this rivalry matchup between Clear Creek and Clear Lake, but had an exciting finish as the Falcons edged the Wildcats, 17-14.
Clear Lake fumbled the ball three times in the first half, but thanks to quarterback Shae Suiaunoa’s big arm and three carries of more than 20 yards, they were able to keep the lead for most of the half.
It was difficult for Clear Creek to get anything going until the final minute of the second quarter when quarterback Andrew Dry found Alex Robles for a 16-yard touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, going into the half.
Christian Marullo got the party started for Clear Lake in the third quarter with a goal line touchdown to give them the lead.
It didn’t take long for Clear Creek to answer as Dry ran in for a goal line score himself to tie the game, 14-14.
It got testy between both teams at the end of the third, as Clear Lake had three unsportsmanlike penalties, including an ejection.
In the fourth quarter, it was the Shae show as he rushed for more than 50 yards in the last two possessions.
It came down to the wire in the last 6 minutes. Clear Lake missed a 34 yard field goal to turn the ball over.
Clear Creek wasn’t able to get anything going once again and was forced to punt, which was blocked and recovered by Clear Lake with 1:35 remaining in the game.
Suiaunoa was able to get them to the 1-yard line on a 5-yard rush with 1 second remaining.
Clear Creek attempted to ice the kicker twice with two timeouts. But senior kicker Nathan Eastin was unfazed as he knocked down the game-winning field goal from 18 yards out to give his team the win, 17-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.