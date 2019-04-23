SANTA FE
It was one wild way for Ronnie Wulf to collect win No. 501 in a stellar coaching career.
Wulf believed in his team, and after struggling for five innings against a tough Crosby squad, his team made a believer out of him.
Playing poorly and down 9-3 heading to the bottom of the sixth, the Indians finally found their hitting stroke, pounding out seven runs on six hits — all after two outs — for a remarkable 10-9 District 22-5A title-clinching victory on Tuesday night.
“Our kids don’t give up, they just keep fighting,’’ said Wulf, who last week reached the 500-win coaching milestone for his career. His emphasis, though, was on his battle-tested kids.
“They finally figured that guy out,” Wulf said of Crosby starting pitcher Michael Hogan, who allowed only two hits over the first five innings. Hogan also was the catalyst in the Cougars’ 2-1 over the Indians in late March.
“He threw against us the first game and we had maybe two hits in that game,” Wulf said. “I don’t know what happened, but we finally figured something out.”
After Santa Fe loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth, Grant Pfaff’s infield single plated Trenton Beazley, who also reached on an infield hit.
Then came the big bats in the meat of the Indian lineup — a two-run single by Rome Shubert, and a two-run double by Cameron Bennett made it 9-8 before Landon Thompson brought home Bennett and Bryce Montemayor, who reached on a walk, with the tying and winning runs with a single.
Over the first five frames, all Santa Fe could muster were two singles and a sacrifice fly by Montemayor.
Crosby threatened to run away after racking up eight combined runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Riley Rankin’s booming bases-loaded double gave the visitors what looked like would be a comfortable 9-3 advantage after five-and-half innings.
“We bunted early on, got runners over, but we just didn’t do anything to get them in,” Wulf said. “After we got two or three (in the sixth), I thought, ‘OK, we get one more hit and we’re going to put pressure on them.’”
With the Class 5A tournament set to begin next week, Wulf said the comeback was a timely eye-opener.
“Coming back from that deficit, that way they can believe they can do it,” he said. “It’s always easy to say, ‘Believe you can do it, believe you can do it.’ But when you do it, now you believe.”
