The Humble Summer Creek Bulldogs’ pesky pressure defense forced too many turnovers to allow Clear Creek to find much of a rhythm as the Wildcats were topped, 56-49, on Saturday morning in the gold bracket semifinals of the Carlisle-Krueger Classic tournament.
Summer Creek went on to lose to Manvel, 77-72, in the tournament championship game.
“We kind of shot ourselves in the foot,” Clear Creek head coach Wes Bryan said. “Offensively, we settled too much, took too many jump shots, didn’t take it to the rim enough, weren’t patient enough, missed some easy things, as well.”
Summer Creek got off to a fast start, and held a 20-12 lead early in the second quarter, but Clear Creek was able to knot the score with eight unanswered points, capped by a 3-pointer from Seth Jones.
But, the Bulldogs’ Steven Sawyer turned a steal into an easy layup to start a 10-2 run to take a 30-22 lead into the halftime break.
The second half was more of the Wildcats fighting to catch up, but they were unable to complete a total comeback. Summer Creek led by as much as 39-28 in the third quarter, but Clear Creek whittled that lead down to 41-38 early in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs made 9 of 10 free throw attempts late in the fourth quarter to help keep the Wildcats at bay.
“I’m proud of the effort,” Bryan said. “We fought back — earlier there, it looked like were going to get run out of the gym. We just have to keep trying to get better, little things that we’ll work on in practice.”
Tieras Barron led Clear Creek with 17 points, and Summer Creek’s Javon Jackson had a game-high 18 points.
The Wildcats also fell short in the tournament’s third-place game against district rival Clear Lake, 54-46. Barron was again Clear Creek’s leading scorer with 12 points, followed closely by Calen Anderson with 11 points. Alex Lee had a game-high 21 points for Clear Lake.
OTHER GALVESTON COUNTY SCORES
Texas City 55, San Antonio Brennan 34
Houston Memorial 62, Texas City 55
Fort Bend Kempner 56, Clear Falls 53
Clear Falls 75, Rosenberg Terry 61
Ball High 43, Fort Bend Clements 40
Barbers Hill 70, Ball High 58
Barbers Hill 55, Clear Springs 43
Clements 60, Clear Springs 58
