LEAGUE CITY
Texas City knocked down their first three 3-point shots to set the tone for what would be a sharp-shooting night from beyond the arc for the Stings, as they recorded a 62-31 win over the Clear Falls Knights in their regular season opener Tuesday.
“We shot the ball really well tonight … and what’s crazy is we haven’t really been shooting it that well in practice,” Texas City head coach Chris Mason said. “If any team in the nation shoots it like that, it’s going to be tough to beat them. So, I’m going to take it tonight.”
The taller Clear Falls team did a solid job of establishing a post game early behind the inside presence of Frank Cicalese, but Texas City quickly got out to a 9-4 lead courtesy of a 3-pointer apiece from Caden McKenzie, Terrell Mitchell and Nairobi Watson II.
After a pair of free throws from Cicalese cut Texas City’s lead to 10-6 midway through the first quarter, the Stings embarked on a 21-2 run that stretched to about the midway point of the second quarter.
McKenzie sunk a 3-ball to get the run started, and a 3-pointer from Mitchell gave Texas City an 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Phillip McDaniel kept things rolling to start the second quarter with a 3-pointer of his own before Clear Falls’ Marshall Hunt got a basket inside to end Texas City’s streak of 11 unanswered points.
With the threat of their outside shooting stretching the floor, the Stings began aggressively driving to the hoop to rattle off 10 more unanswered points. Buckets from Leon Joubert II and T.J. Fountain got things started, and the Stings combined to go 6-for-7 at the free throw line during the scoring streak.
Back-to-back baskets from Cicalese helped fuel a 7-0 Clear Falls run after that, but Texas City still entered the halftime break with a commanding 32-15 lead.
After shooting 5-for-7 from 3-point land in the first quarter, it was more of the same for the Stings in the second half’s opening quarter, as they shot 3-for-4 and ballooned their lead to 49-24 at the end of the third quarter and continued to put the game away in the fourth quarter.
In stark contrast to Texas’s City’s success on 3-pointers, the Knights were ice-cold from beyond the arc, shooting just 1-for-19 (compared to 9-for-16 for the Stings), with their first made 3-point basket not coming until the 3:32 mark of the fourth quarter on their 15th attempt.
“When you don’t shoot well and they’re shooting it great, that’s discouraging for a high school kid,” Clear Falls head coach Blake Joy said. “I think there’s a lot of problems, but those problems kind of got magnified with them hitting their shots and us not.”
In addition to their 3-point shooting prowess, the Stings were able to utilize a pesky press defense to account for some easy buckets off turnovers. Overall, the Stings won the turnover battle, 18-8, with themselves giving up the ball just two times in each quarter.
Half of Texas City’s points came off the bench, and among that group was the Stings’ leading scorer and rebounder in the game, Fountain, who put up 14 points and pulled down six boards. McKenzie added 11 points, and Mitchell had nine points — each logging three made 3-pointers.
Cicalese led Clear Falls, recording a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Texas City will be off until 2 p.m. next Tuesday, which will be its home opener against Dickinson. Clear Falls will try to improve things this Thursday through Saturday in the Pasadena McDonald’s Texas Invitational tournament.
