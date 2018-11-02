HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Bulldogs found their offensive rhythm Friday night at Bulldog Stadium as they cruised past Boling, 54-41, in District 13-3A-I action.
The win puts the Bulldogs in the playoffs for the fifth year in a row.
Hitchcock was led by senior running backs Deonza McCardell (11 carries, 138 yards, one TD) and Tyger Turner (17 carries, 119 yards, three TDs) as the offense totaled 438 yards for the evening.
Freshman quarterback Christian Dorsey was a perfect 5 of 5 for 88 yards with two touchdown throws with the Preston twins, Davin and Devin, on the receiving end of the passes.
With the win, Hitchcock improves its record to 6-3 for the season and 2-2 in District 13-3A. The ‘Dogs will travel to Palacios next Friday and the game will decide the third and fourth seed for the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.