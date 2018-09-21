LEAGUE CITY
With only 13 men suited up, the O’Connell Buccaneers were grounded and pounded into submission by the Bay Area Christian Broncos, who won the game by the final score of 33-0 after the referees called the game shortly after halftime when injuries forced the Buccaneers to just 11 men and were forced to quit the game early, Friday night at Bay Area Christian School.
The Broncos defense swarmed the Buccaneers early when Ethan Grumbles forced a fumble, recovered by Wesley Barnes, setting the Broncos up at the O’ Connell 26-yard line.
Three plays later, Broncos running back Matthew Merritt ran the ball across the goal line from 15 yards out and an extra point by kicker Michael Dunn put the Broncos up 7-0 at 8:38 of the first quarter.
Late in the first quarter, Bronco Wesley Barnes returned a O’Connell punt to the Buccaneers’ 11-yard line, and one play later, the Broncos were in the end zone again and led 14-0 at 1:27 of the first quarter.
Trickery by the Broncos on a fake punt run by Cole Holloman kept a long drive alive for the Broncos, resulting in another touchdown when Barnes bashed his way through defenders from 1 yard out for a 21-0 lead with 6:15 left in the half.
Holloman was at it again, intercepting a Buccaneer pass, setting the Broncos up in great field position again, this time at the Buccaneer 26 yard line.
The Buccaneers did not lose their fight as hard-hitting Chris Horton speared a receiver over the middle, forcing an incompletion.
Collin Jackson, with a rare pass, found receiver Parker Bridges in the flat for an easy score from 4 yards out. The extra point failed, and the Broncos lead was pushed to 27-0 with 3:28 to play in the first half.
The Buccaneers had trouble getting a punt off late in the half, and Grumbles scooped it up to give the Broncos the ball at the O’ Connell 11-yard line.
Barnes knifed his way through defenders to score on the very next play giving the Broncos a 33-0 lead going into halftime.
Only 13 of the 16 players on the O’ Connell roster suited up for the game, and that number was cut to 12 midway through the first half with what appeared to be cramps.
On the opening kickoff of the third quarter, the Buccaneers lost another player and the schools’ athletic directors, coaches and umpires met, and after a short meeting, called the game final at 11:46 of the third quarter.
Bay Area Christian (1-3) will look to keep winning next week as they host The Woodlands Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.
O’Connell (now 1-2) looks to rebound at home against Cristo Rey Jesuit at 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.