From left, Clear Falls’ Jordyn Scribner, Bri Dunn, Capri Strombach and Zoie Gaertner celebrate after a point during the first set against Summer Creek at Clear Falls High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
From left, Clear Falls’ Jordyn Scribner, Emiyah Farmer, Bri Dunn and Capri Strombach celebrate after a point during the first set against Summer Creek at Clear Falls High School on Tuesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/
The Daily News
Clear Falls’ Brittney Daphnis tips the ball as Summer Creek’s Emani Bean and Nya Houston go up for a block during the first set at Clear Falls High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Falls’ Averie Tracie tips the ball over against Summer Creek’s Yamari Thomas during the first set at Clear Falls High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Falls’ Haylee Wright goes up for a spike during the first set against Summer Creek at Clear Falls High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
From left, Clear Falls’ Jordyn Scribner, Bri Dunn, Capri Strombach and Zoie Gaertner celebrate after a point during the first set against Summer Creek at Clear Falls High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
With a lineup light on varsity experience, the Clear Falls Knights are making early-season progress but are still seeking the consistency to beat some of the tougher teams on their schedule, which was evidenced in a 26-24, 25-18, 17-25, 25-20 setback at home Tuesday night against the Humble Summer Creek Lady Bulldogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.