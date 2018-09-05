TEXAS CITY
Modern-day football coaches may have wireless headsets, electronic tablets and other technology, but they can only do so much from their positions on the sidelines or in the press box.
In order to be successful, a team needs players to step up as coaches on the field, and for the Texas City Stings this season, those players are junior dual-threat quarterback Phillip McDaniel on offense and senior tackling machine linebacker Mykahl Brow on defense.
“They’re the leaders on the field, they’re the quarterbacks on both sides, they make the calls, they adjust everybody, they correct everybody when they’re wrong,” Texas City head coach Leland Surovik said. “They’re the coach on the field. That’s what’s so good about them.”
While both Brow and McDaniel are enthusiastic leaders, one of the greatest strengths for each of them is being a calming presence for the team at the times during a game when the Stings most need it, Surovik said.
“I’ve got to keep a positive attitude — when they see me get down, they get down,” McDaniel said. “I’ve got to make my reads, make good decisions and always stay positive.”
Brow’s ability to be the on-field coach of the defense will be especially vital in the early stages of the season, as he is that unit’s only returning starter.
“There’s 10 new players on the defense, so we’re still just coming together as a family and as a team,” Brow said. “I feel like we’re going to be good this week.”
“My first year, I was probably like how these guys are,” Brow, a three-year starter, added. “I was in their shoes because I was playing with a bunch of seniors, and that was my first year I had to step up. So, I know exactly how they feel.”
Since winning the starting QB job early last season as a sophomore, McDaniel — who Surovik said is a quick learner — is continuing to flourish in his role as the Stings’ signal caller.
“I’ve grown a lot, and I feel like my game has matured,” McDaniel said. “I’ve worked on not looking one way, looking both ways, looking safeties off, throwing the ball early.”
Touting his football IQ as, perhaps, his biggest strength, Brow said his top goals for this season are to exceed the 128 tackles he made last year (earning him District 23-5A defensive most valuable player honors), and to get Texas City back to the postseason.
“I didn’t play in both of the playoff games (last year), so we’ve got to get to the playoffs so I can feel what that’s like,” Brow said. “We’ve just got to play game by game, one at a time, and keep rolling.”
Operating in a more spread style of offense this season, McDaniel said he wants to eclipse the 2,000-yard passing mark, while also topping 800 rushing yards.
“We have some athletes on offense who we want to give the ball in space and see what they can do,” Surovik said. “Just like everyone else, we’re adapting our offense to fit the personnel in our offensive unit, and we’re going to try to spread the wealth and get people touches.”
After a frustrating loss last week at El Campo, the Stings players will be looking to bounce back in their home opener 7 p.m. Friday against Clear Falls.
“We’ve got to get back out there and get the win,” McDaniel said.
