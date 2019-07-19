LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Independent School District and the Athletic Hall of Honor Board of Directors recently announced the 2019 class of inductees to the Hall of Honor. The 2019 class includes four legendary coaches, five outstanding athletes and two winning teams.
The 2019 class was chosen through an extensive nomination and selection process for bringing distinction, honor and excellence to themselves, their alma mater schools and community. The Athletic Hall of Honor was established in 2016 and each year encompasses athletes of a specific era, folding in CCISD high schools as they were formed. For the current 2019 nomination and award window, the nominee had to be a coach or graduate of Webster High School, Clear Creek High School or Clear Lake High School between the years of 1948 and 1987.
“The CCISD Athletic Hall of Honor has already evolved into a cherished tradition as a meaningful way to recognize our exceptional alumni and preserve our District’s great history in athletics,” said Bill Daws, Athletic Hall of Honor Board President and former CCISD Director of Athletics. “We look forward to recognizing this fine group of alumni and coaches on October 26 of this year — and etching their names in history.”
The 2019 Athletic Hall of Honor inductees are as follows.
COACH HONOREES
Allen Dean Holtman* – Clear Creek High School, 1974-1993
Paul Gips* – Clear Creek High School, 1962-1983
Henry F. Bauerschlag* – Clear Creek High School, 1953-1984
Buddy Carlisle – Clear Creek High School, 1976-2006
STUDENT-ATHLETE HONOREES
Boonie Wilkening – Webster High School, 1955
Susie Kelly Flatau – Clear Creek High School, 1970
Susan N. Brand – Clear Creek High School, 1972
Nancy Olson – Clear Creek High School, 1974
Barry Dittman – Clear Lake High School, 1975
TEAM HONOREES
1956 Webster High School boys basketball A-team, third in state
Coach George B. Carlisle*
Asstistant coach Henry F. Bauerschlag*
Pat Jensen* – 1956, James Wesley Davis* – 1957, Garvis Hadley – 1956, William Frost – 1957, Paul Blanchard* – 1956, Tom Goodman* – 1957, Lawrence Smith* – 1956, Gary Brizendine – 1957, Bill Galey – 1956, Ronnie Wohn – 1957, Garland Smith* – 1956 John Hancock* – 1957, Joe Dickson – 1956, Stanley Magee* – 1957 and Robert Brown – 1957
1983 Clear Lake High School girls volleyball team, 5A state champions
Coach Angie Chivers
Assistant coach Janis Balsamo
Cheryl Blumentstein Forrest – 1984, Christine Liller Idinge – 1986, Sherry Smith – 1984, Deborah Shelley – 1986, Kristina Predmore Godina – 1984, Dara Cox Wheeler – 1986, Sue Schelfhout Berg – 1985, Jill Blumenstein Brown – 1987, Joelle Condon – 1985, Kiki Green, manager – 1985, Kathleen Riley – 1985, Roger Schmitt, manager – 1986, Julie Fournet White – 1985, Missy Godeke, manager – 1985, Jennifer Thorson Kosel – 1985, Tina Lopez, Manager – 1985 and Susan Schmitt – 1985
* posthumously
