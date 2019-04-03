LEAGUE CITY
Clear Creek’s Carter Crookston returned to his winning ways by claiming the boys singles championship at the 11th annual Kemah Boardwalk High School Invitational tennis tournament on Saturday.
Crookston won five rounds in all, including a 6-3, 6-2 finals victory over Austin Westwood’s Daniel Antov.
Earlier, in the semifinals, Crookston faced his toughest challenge, outlasting San Antonio Reagan’s Kyle Totorica 6-2, 2-6, 11-9.
At the same, Wildcat teammates Alejandra Lopez and Griffin Baillargeon were finishing fourth overall in the mixed doubles.
After winning three times on Friday, Lopez and Baillargeon lost a 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 nail-biter to Clear Brook, the eventual winners, in the semifinals, then dropped another heartbreaker, this time to Houston Memorial in the third-place match, 7-5, 3-6, 10-4.
“Griffin and Alejandra had quite the showdown versus Brook,” said Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise, the tournament’s co-director. “We hope to build on this confidence as we go into district play this week.”
The Wildcats teamed up with Clear Springs and co-director Gregg Parker to host the massive 30-team compass-draw tournament, regarded as one of the strongest in Texas.
“We had to deal with a little rain at Creek on Saturday but were fortunately able to get all the medal matches in at (Clear) Falls,” Geise said.
Houston Memorial reigned as team champion, with Austin Lake Travis finishing runner-up and Austin Vandegrift placing third.
Meanwhile, in other tournament action over the weekend, Bay Area Christian School qualified several players for state after a strong showing at the Texas Association of Private & Parochial Schools District 4-4A tournament held at Harry Taylor Tennis Center in Pasadena.
Brady Bergvall placed third in the boys singles, and Christian Lee and Zach Oetting were third, as well, in the boys’ doubles.
“This is Christian and Zach’s first season playing as partners,” Bay Area Christian head coach Beth Skeeter said of Lee/Oetting, noting Oetting, a junior, is heading to the state tournament for the second time. “They went into the tournament having lost just one match.”
On the girls’ side of the court, the Broncos picked up a pair of fourth-place finishes.
Bella Seretti earned a state berth in singles, as did the team of Kassidy Hunt and Julia Mast in doubles, both making a repeat trip to state but with different partners.
“Isabella went to state last year as a fifth-place qualifier,” Skeeter said. “This year she’s playing with more intensity and experience.”
The TAPPS 4A state tournament will be Monday and Tuesday at Waco Regional Tennis Center.
