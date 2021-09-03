The ball is deflected into the arms of Ball High School wide receiver Brice West, right, during the first quarter against Texas City at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. West scored on the play.
Texas City’s Brandon Jolly points skyward as he crosses the goal line to score during the second quarter against Ball High School at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Texas City’s Rickey Green looks for running room around the edge during the third quarter against Ball High at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High quarterback Seth Williams passes during the first quarter against Texas City at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Texas City quarterback Jacob Duran looks downfield during the second quarter against Ball High at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High’s Will Cianfrini races down the sideline after a reception during the second quarter against Texas City at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High School’s Byron Sweeny deflects a pass intended for Texas City’s Brandon Jolly during the second quarter at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Texas City’s Damond Cole-McRay carries the ball during the third quarter against Ball High at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
The Texas City Stingarees take the field on the road against Ball High at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Members of the Texas City Stingarettes drill team wait before their team’s matchup against Ball High at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High’s Will Cianfrini makes a sliding catch in front of Texas City’s Bryce Hinton during the third quarter at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
The ball is deflected into the arms of Ball High School wide receiver Brice West, right, during the first quarter against Texas City at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. West scored on the play.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Texas City’s Brandon Jolly shakes Ball High School defenders while carrying for first down yardage during the first quarter at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High head football coach Sheldon Bennight speaks to his team before the Tors’ home game against Texas City at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High and Texas City players gather for the pregame coin toss at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.