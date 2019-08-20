SANTA FE
With seven seniors and a well-seasoned junior, expectations were bound to be high for the Santa Fe Lady Indians’ 2019 volleyball team, but their start to this season has managed to exceed that lofty outlook.
“There are so many different personalities with that seven that I have been shocked with how well they get along and how close that they are,” Santa Fe head coach Jennifer Webb said. “I think it’s because they’ve played together for so long, even with our junior. They’ve played club ball together for years. They know when to push buttons and when not to push buttons, and they know how to lift each other up. They’re a very mature group of girls, and they don’t let the little things get to them.”
The Lady Indians continued to impress this season with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-18 victory in front of a packed home gym Tuesday night against a quality Dickinson Lady Gators team.
“I liked the intensity that they had on the court, the leadership that we have with our seniors,” Webb said. “Any mistake they make, they’ve gotten good at just brushing it off and moving on and not holding onto that mistake.”
Santa Fe took advantage of a shaky Dickinson start to build a 5-1 lead to start the first set, but the Lady Gators countered with a 7-2 run to go out in front, 8-7. The two teams went back and forth before, with a 15-13 lead, the Lady Indians had a key 4-0 stretch, highlighted by an ace from junior libero Freedom Stephenson and a kill from senior right-side hitter Kassidy Taves, and out-paced Dickinson, 10-3, to close out the opening set.
The Lady Gators led by as much as 6-3 and controlled much of the first half of the second set. But, with Dickinson — led by three kills from senior outside hitter Kaegan Rutherford and two kills from junior right-side hitter Emalee Allen — ahead, 9-7, a kill from Santa Fe sophomore right-side hitter Kenzie Smith and back-to-back aces from senior setter Elena Dondonay gave the Lady Indians the lead.
“I’d rather not be in the situation, but I think it’s good to know that they can fight and will fight and not just lay down,” Webb said.
After a strike from Allen cut Santa Fe’s lead to 18-16 later in the second set, kills from Taves and senior outside hitter Rylie Peters sparked a key 3-0 scoring sport for the Lady Indians. Although Dickinson battled to the end, that cushion was enough to help Santa Fe seal the set and take a 2-0 lead in the match.
The teams traded points to start the third set, but with Santa Fe leading, 6-5, the Lady Indians embarked on a 5-0 run, with an ace and a kill from senior middle blocker Rachael Douglas helping fuel the outburst. An Allen kill got Santa Fe’s lead down to 16-14, but the Lady Indians responded with four unanswered points, which included a pair of Taves aces, to keep Dickinson at arm’s length.
“Overall, it was a pretty solid match; we just got stuck in a couple rotations where they stringed some points off us, but, overall, the whole match we were right there with them,” Dickinson head coach Kati Farias said. “There were a lot of long rallies, so that showed a lot of fight, and we were keeping the energy up and hustling right to the end.”
Santa Fe’s attack was, by design, a balanced effort, as Taves led the team in kills with 10, followed closely by nine kills from Smith and eight kills from Peters. Taves also served up three aces, and led the defense with 12 digs. Senior outside hitter Cassi Cruz added 11 digs, and Stephenson had 10 digs.
“I liked that we moved the ball around for our hitters; we utilized our middles a little more than we normally do,” Webb said.
Santa Fe returns to action Thursday through Saturday at the VolleyPalooza Tournament in Austin, while Dickinson travels for the Forney ISD Tournament on Thursday and Saturday.
ELSEWHERE
• Clear Creek 3, Deer Park 2 (15-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-12)
• Clear Springs 3, Spring Branch Memorial 1 (25-27, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22)
• Ball High 3, Alief Hastings 0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-22)
• Texas City 3, Pasadena Memorial 1 (25-8, 23-25, 25-11, 25-11)
Editor’s note: See the Aug. 20 volleyball roundup at galvnews.com for more information.
