GALVESTON
Ball High golf coach Michael Kleinecke has fond memories of his late high school basketball coach Robert “Bob” Lewis Sr.
“When I think about Coach Lewis, I think of a very spiritual man,” Kleinecke said of Lewis, who passed away on Oct. 10 at the age of 66. “He taught us more about life and becoming a man.”
Lewis coached Kleinecke and his O’Connell High School basketball teammates from 1985-87, leading the Bucs to a dramatic state championship in 1986.
In the state final against Beaumont Kelly, John Levine hit a game-winning baseline jumper in the closing seconds for a 55-54 victory.
“The year that we won state, he would anoint each player before the game and say a different prayer for each player,” Kleinecke said.
“It wasn’t for us to win the game or anything like that, but for each of us to be able to show the gifts that God had given us and to try to give glory through playing.”
Lewis, a close friend of Georgetown University legendary men’s basketball coach John Thompson, would leave O’Connell to found Galveston’s Heritage Christian Academy in 1988.
But Lewis certainly left an everlasting impression on Kleinecke for years to come.
“(Lewis) really taught us how to play as one rather than five individuals, to be winners on the court and in life, that it took hard work and sacrifice to have success, that it wouldn’t just be handed to you,” Kleinecke said.
In fact, during the state championship run, Lewis had the Bucs undergo many a midnight and sunrise practice session.
“Even on New Year’s Eve,” Kleinecke said with a chuckle. “He would even take us over to UTMB (University of Texas Medical Branch) to get in saunas to stay healthy, and eat honey.
“The one phrase that sticks in my head is that he would always tell us that we had to kill an ant with an ax, meaning to never give up and continue to play hard no matter the score. No let up.”
Before arriving at O’Connell, Lewis was a basketball standout himself at Howard University, where he is still among the school’s top 10 scorers and rebounders. He was also a two-time Most Valuable Player and named to Howard’s athletic Hall of Fame.
O’Connell later recognized his contributions to the school’s basketball program by naming him to the Buccaneer Hall of Fame Class of 2015.
“It means a great deal to be inducted into the (Buc) Hall of Fame and be listed forever as a part of the O’Connell family,” Lewis said prior to receiving his HOF plaque, an honor he shares with two of his state championship players, Kleinecke and Levine.
“I thought a lot of Coach Lewis,” Kleinecke said. “He was a great man and coach and teacher of life.”
A wake will be held Friday, from 7-9 p.m., at Troy Smith Funeral Home, 9013 Scott St. in Houston.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater St. Matthew’s Baptist Church, 6533 Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
