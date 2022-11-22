TEXAS CITY
Led by Qasim Boyd, Keithon Leach and spurts of smothering defense, the Dickinson Gators topped the Texas City Stings 68-60 on the road Tuesday afternoon in the latest installment of what has become a spirited yearly rivalry game.
“Being able to pull out a win like that during the holiday, we’ll take it,” said Dickinson head boys basketball coach Jason Wilson, also noting his full team with a handful of players returning from the football field had just a day of practice under its belt before taking on the Stings in hostile territory.
“There’s a lot of potential here; I’m excited about it," Wilson added. "We’ve got to grow up really fast with the youth that we have, but it’s definitely something to work with.”
Boyd and Leach handled the scoring early and often for Dickinson, starting with combining for all the points during an 10-1 run that gave the Gators a quick 12-3 lead in the game.
Texas City managed to chip its deficit down to 19-15 by the end of the first quarter, and eventually took a 23-22 lead at the 4:27 mark of the second quarter on a bucket in the paint by Glenn Parker.
That advantage would last all of 10 seconds, though, as Boyd knocked down a 3-pointer to ignite a 14-0 Gators run that wrested control of the game back in their favor.
With a 36-30 edge at halftime, Dickinson’s defense swarmed to force six Texas City turnovers in the first 2:33 of the second half to help balloon its lead back to 48-34.
The Stings refused to roll over and die, though, ending the third quarter on an 8-1 to get the Gators’ lead down to 49-42 heading into the final period.
A 3-pointer by Texas City’s Clovis McCain got the score as close as 63-57 with 1:19 left to play, but Dickinson fended off the rally to hang on for the win.
Boyd (26 points) and Leach (25 points) combined for 51 points to lead the way for Dickinson. The pair also teamed to account for all 17 of the Gators’ points in the second quarter and their first eight points in the third frame.
McCain poured in a game-high 29 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Texas City. Parker added a solid 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Gators forced 24 Stings turnovers while giving the ball away just 11 times themselves, including a 15-5 turnover differential in the second half.
“It’s been a big problem,” Texas City head boys basketball coach Chris Mason said of the turnovers. “It’s been a problem in practices, it was a problem in our last game that we won, and eventually it’s going to catch up to you, especially against a team like that.”
Dickinson will be right back in action at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Hoops Giving Classic hosted by Houston Christian High School. Texas City also has a quick holiday-week turnaround with a game 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hitchcock.
