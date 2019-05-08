LEAGUE CITY
It takes a unique breed of athlete to excel at the pole vault — to willingly plant a giant stick into the ground and fling oneself high into the air.
The pole vault is a track and field event for the bold, the adventurous, the daredevils, or quite simply ...
“You can’t be scared of heights,” Clear Creek sophomore Olivia Lueking said. “You have to be willing to do stuff that others wouldn’t.”
Lueking will be the lone Wildcats track and field athlete competing at the UIL State Track and Field Championships, punching her ticket to Austin two Saturdays ago with a gold medal finish at the Region III-6A Championships.
After training in gymnastics for 10 years, Lueking shifted to competing in the pole vault event her freshman year at Clear Creek. While a background in gymnastics and the air awareness that comes with it is fairly common for pole vaulters, it wasn’t exactly a smooth transition for Lueking.
“I was a gymnast, and a few of my ex-teammates ended up doing it and being pretty good at it, so I decided to try it,” Lueking said. “I’ve definitely gotten a lot better at the technique. I still have a lot to work on, but I kind of know what I’m doing now. Last year when I first started, I was at like 8 (feet), 6 (inches).”
But, through her stick-to-itiveness, Lueking eventually began to excel at the sport. In winning this season’s district meet, she set a new personal record by clearing 12 feet, 3 inches, and Lueking repeated that feat at regionals to collect another event win and earn the privilege to compete at the state meet among the best in Texas for the first time in her high school career.
Lueking’s finish at regionals was 3 inches better than the next-best competitor, and the regional finalists were all able to clear at least 11 feet.
“I knew there were going to be a lot people who were going to be around my height, so I knew it I was going to have to clear pretty high to make it,” Lueking said.
The field at state will include a high mark of 12 feet, 9 inches and a low mark of 11 feet, 6 inches, which already puts Lueking right in the mix. Should she achieve her goal of besting her current best clearance, a state medal could very well be in Lueking’s future.
“It’s going to be fun,” Lueking said. “It’s tough to get into state, so a lot of people will be in the same boat as me.”
The Class 6A girls pole vault event at the UIL State Track and Field Championships is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at the Mike A. Myers Track and Field Complex on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.
