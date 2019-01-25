LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats dug themselves out of a 12-point hole, but Clear Lake’s Tara Kessner hit a clutch go-ahead jump shot late, as the Falcons survived for a 32-27 win Friday night at Butler Gym.
“We knew that Creek was going to give us a punch, and they sure did, but hats off to my kids, they worked their tails off,” Clear Lake head coach Kirby Killingsworth said.
Clear Lake took advantage of a cold-shooting first half — particularly in the second quarter where Clear Creek managed just two points — to build a 17-7 lead at the halftime break, with the half capped by a late jump shot from the Falcons’ Deanna Wu.
“Our defense and our effort was on point all night, but we shot 13 percent in the first half,” Clear Creek head coach Kristi Odom said. “We’re just missing easy buckets and not finishing.”
A turn-around jumper in the post from Kessner gave Clear Lake its largest lead of the game at 21-9 at the 6:11 mark of the third quarter, but Clear Creek clamped down even harder on defense to force a 9:13-long scoreless dry spell for the Falcons that allowed the Wildcats to claw their way back into the game and even take a lead.
“The girls did a really good job of hanging in there, I’m really proud of them for their effort,” Odom said. “They didn’t give up at any point. That’s what sports teaches you — keep fighting, even when you’re not sure what that final outcome is going to be.”
After Kendal Valois and Eliya Ellis each drove to the basket for buckets, Kyndal Johnson drained a 3-pointer and Macie Illyes dropped in a buzzer-beating layup to trim Clear Lake’s lead to 21-18 at the end of the third quarter.
Clear Creek’s 15-0 run extended into the fourth quarter, as Lauren Sinclair cashed in on a fast-break layup and Illyes put back her own miss to give the Wildcats their first lead since Valois banked in a 3-pointer for a 5-4 advantage midway through the first quarter. Ellis drove to the basket again to extend the Clear Creek lead to 24-21.
Clear Lake’s Savannah Lyde attacked the basket to break up the Falcons’ extended scoring drought, setting up a back-and-forth finish to a game that had a loud, playoff-like atmosphere.
“We talked about that,” Killingsworth said. “We said, ‘we’ve got four games left, let’s treat them like playoff games,’ because we want a playoff game, and we want a playoff win. The crowd tonight was fun, the kids were into it. I’m pumped.”
Kessner had two big plays in the middle of the fourth quarter for the Falcons. First, she found Reese Schumann open under the basket for a layup that tied the score, 26-26, and then swished the aforementioned mid-range jumper for the lead.
“She was huge for us, and hats off to (Ellis), too, she was huge for them,” Killingsworth said. “It was fun to see two big kids go after it tonight. We don’t get to see a lot of big kid action. And it was a fun game. This is what a district rivalry is supposed to be all about, right?”
Trailing 30-27 on their final possession, the Wildcats’ inbound pass was deflected, and Lyde put the game on ice with a fast-break lay-in at the buzzer.
Clear Creek did little to help its cause from the free throw line, making only 1 of 11 attempts, including 1-for-6 shooting in the fourth quarter.
Kessner logged a double-double for Clear Lake with 14 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. Lyde added eight points, and Schumann pulled down eight rebounds to go along with four points.
Ellis led Clear Creek with 11 points — nine of which came in the second half — and seven rebounds.
Clear Lake (7-2 in District 24-6A) is back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Falls (8-2), while Clear Creek (5-5) gets a break before taking the short trip to Clear Falls at 7 p.m. Friday.
