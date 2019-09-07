Team tennis has everybody in the county playing for keeps from here on out.
In District 24-6A, Clear Springs (1-1) picked up its first league win with a convincing 18-1 rout of Alvin, while Clear Creek (2-0) stayed perfect beating Clear Brook 12-7.
Remaining unbeaten, as well, was Clear Lake (2-0) as the defending champions knocked off Clear Falls (0-1) in its district opener, 17-2.
Also, Dickinson (1-0) had a bye dropping a 17-2 non-district decision at Pasadena Dobie.
Meanwhile, the opening round of District 22-5A found two of the locals in action on the winning side. Ball High (1-0) defeated Galena Park 17-2, and Texas City (1-0) held off Crosby 11-8.
Defending champion Friendswood had a bye but took it on the chin against 6A powerhouses Houston Memorial (19-0) and Clear Lake (13-6).
“We played really well against Alvin,” Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said after the Chargers evened their district record. “We had some singles matches that were close but won tiebreaks to win the match.”
Leading Clear Springs were the No. 1 girls doubles team of Zoe Male/Alli Schwartz and Gillian Benz at the No. 6 girls singles, where “she played one of the best matches I’ve seen her play,” Parker said of Benz.
“It’s hard to win all the matches against any team, and Alvin won a third set at No. 4 boys singles,” he said.
As for Clear Creek, the Wildcats rode a 3-0 showing by the three boys doubles teams — No. 1 Carter Crookston/Brice Farine, No. 2 Jonricco Abarquez/David Hoover and No. 3 Ethan Nguyen/Ryan Xu — en route to victory.
At the same time, doubles colleagues Jessica Sammons/Clarissa Valcoviak (girls No. 2) and Caylinn Vasquez/Kirtan Patel (mixed) also prevailed for an early 5-2 lead.
Sammons/Valcoviak were easy 6-2, 6-0 winners, while Vasquez/Patel needed three sets to rally for a 2-6. 7-5, 10-7 win over Catherine Nguyen/Hunter Kimball Cook.
“It was a similar score and situational performance to last week versus Springs,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said. “Our doubles helped propel us to another win heading into singles play.”
There, the boys’ half was 6-for-6, with Crookston, Farine, Nguyen, Hoover, Abarquez and Xu providing the wins. Hoover regrouped for a 5-7, 6-4, 10-1 comeback against Kimball Cook.
“The boys did their part all day as they pulled off a clean sweep,” Geise said.
“It was a good win, but we have a lot to clean up. We have some work to do on our girls’ side if we want to make noise down the road.”
In Clear Falls’ loss to Clear Lake, the Knights won twice in the doubles (No. 2 boys Chris Alberto/Lucas Hornung and mixed Eriika Passi/Arya Shah) but were later shut out in the singles.
“We fought hard in the doubles and were only down 5-2 but Lake’s depth proved to be too much,” Clear Falls head coach Adam Kent said.
Against Dobie, Dickinson’s individual wins were recorded by Haley Craton/Cortney Downey in the No. 2 girls doubles and Cecilia Chong in the No. 2 girls singles.
Craton and Hay beat Erica Hay/Gisell Morales 8-4.
Over in 22-5A, Ball High swept all nine boys’ matches, including the singles won in order by Storm Simonin, Jerry Santos, Bryce Rosales, Porter Devane, Anthony Catanzaro and Pablo Carcano.
Simonin led the way with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Rene Garcia at No. 1.
Nearby, top girls’ counterpart Sofia Grasso was doing likewise, beating Rosy Sanchez 7-6 (10-8), 6-2, with Jayden Turner, Daphne Morales, Sophia Comeaux and Marina Porter each winning their singles in straight sets, too.
“I’m especially proud of our freshmen showing this match,” Tors head coach Kim LeGate said. “All three, Porter, Sofia and Sophia, contributed wins across the board in doubles and singles.”
Grasso won her doubles with Zoe Overton at No. 1, downing Emily Flores/Paola Montoya 8-6.
“It was a great start to the district,” LeGate said. “The players have been looking forward to it and arrived with their game faces on.”
The same held true for Texas City, paced by clutch wins from Ronald Franklin, Kennedy Munson, Konen Munson, Anthony Davis and Jasmine Hill.
“It was a good team win,” Stings head coach Deron Trevino said.
TUESDAY
• District 24-6A
Clear Creek at Alvin
Dickinson at Clear Lake
Clear Brook at Clear Falls
Clear Springs, bye
• District 22-5A
Ball High at Texas City
Friendswood at Crosby
Galena Park at Baytown Lee
Goose Creek Memorial, bye
