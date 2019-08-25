DISTRICT 24-6A
1) Dickinson
2) Clear Springs
3) Clear Creek
4) Clear Brook
Last season, Dickinson and Clear Springs were heads and shoulders above the 24-6A competition, with their head-to-head matchup (which the Chargers won in an epic fourth-quarter comeback) serving as the de facto district championship game. While Clear Springs has won the past three 24-6A titles, an experienced defense and promising offense should have the Gators poised for their first league championship since 2014. Eight returning starters on offense could help Clear Creek get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, while Clear Brook, Clear Falls and Clear Lake likely will be in the mix for one of the final playoff spots.
DISTRICT 10-5A-I
1) Richmond Foster
2) Alvin Shadow Creek
3) Angleton
4) Friendswood
Featuring two teams ranked in the top five in the state (which are also the top two teams in the region) and another ranked inside the state’s top 15, few would argue that District 10-5A-I is the most rugged district in Texas high school football. Shadow Creek returns most of its Class 5A, Division I state finalist team from last season, but Foster may be even deeper and more talented than the Sharks. Angleton is perennially solid, while Friendswood will be looking to get back in the playoffs after snapping a decade-long streak last season.
DISTRICT 12-5A-II
1) Nederland
2) Port Neches-Groves
3) Barbers Hill
4) Crosby
Like last season, the path to the District 12-5A-II championship appears to go through one of the state’s most storied rivalries when Nederland and PN-G meet. Both teams lose significant skill players — including one of the best players in PN-G history in quarterback Roschon Johnson — but will no doubt reload for 2019. Barbers Hill also will welcome in new skill position starters, but will have a veteran core surrounding them, while Crosby will be motivated to avenge a rare postseason absence. After losing one of the program’s best senior classes, Santa Fe will be rebuilding in 2019, but at the same time, it still will be looking to compete for a playoff spot.
DISTRICT 11-4A-II
1) Wharton
2) La Marque
3) Sweeny
4) Houston Washington
After a rough start last season under a new coaching regime, expect La Marque to be much more competitive this season and firmly in the race for a district crown, as the Cougars bring back a lot of promising talent. Defending 11-4A-II champion Wharton will have something to say about that, as will the strong defense of Sweeny. With the most returning talent, Washington should be on the inside track among the three Houston ISD schools for the district’s final playoff berth.
DISTRICT 13-3A-I
1) Columbus
2) Hitchcock
3) Altair Rice Consolidated
4) Palacios
One of the most intriguing up-and-coming teams in the county has to be the Hitchcock Bulldogs, and the question this season will answer is whether or not the talented young group is ready to take off just yet. A year wiser, 17 returning Bulldogs starters will be looking to vie for a district title with a strong Columbus team and the defending district champions Rice Consolidated, which returns just nine starters from last season’s team.
