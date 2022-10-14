GALVESTON
The Ball High School Tornadoes celebrated homecoming in a big way by beating the Houston Milby Buffaloes 63-0 in District 9-5A-I action Friday night at Courville Stadium.
The Tors began the game by recovering a fumble by Milby on the kickoff, and began its first drive on Milby’s 21-yard line. Seth Williams threw a touchdown pass to Arentheis Winn, and the Tors struck first and quick to take a 7-0 lead.
Milby began its first offensive stance on its 20-yard line led by its quarterback Michael Hernandez. The Tors defense held them, and Jonah Williams ran it back to the Milby 23-yard line. Justis Thomas carried the ball to the Milby 8-yard line and then scored on his third carry of the drive to put the Tors up 14-0 with 7:28 left in the first quarter.
Milby began its second drive with a 20-yard return; however, they fumbled, and it was recovered by the Tors once again. Winn caught a pass to the Milby 1-yard line, and then the Tors scored with a touchdown pass from Seth Williams to Donye Shallerhorn, which put the Tors up 21-0 with 6:32 left in the first quarter.
Tors kicked an onside kick and Milby began at its own 48-yard line to begin its third drive with an official running clock with 6:30 left in the first quarter. The Tors defense still held them to not passing the midfield line.
Thomas carried for 20 yards and then Will Cianfrini took over for quarterback and threw a 5-yard pass to Kairan Thorne. Cianfrini did a quarterback keeper for a first down and then Thomas scored the Tors fourth touchdown to put the Tors up 28-0 with 34 seconds left in the first quarter.
Oscar Villatoro got the Buffaloes their first first down of the game. Malcolm Simpson picked up his first sack of the game and the Tors took over on its own 43-yard line. Cianfrini ran in another Tor touchdown for 57 yards to put the Tors up 35-0 with 8:30 left in the second quarter.
Milby began its fourth drive on its 25-yard line and Hernandez kept the ball and ran it for their second first down of the game. The gain was short-lived as the Buffaloes turned it over on downs. The Tors started on its 30-yard line, but Seth Williams threw an interception to give the Buffaloes its best field position of the game in the first half.
Simpson stopped the Buffaloes with another sack where the Tors took over on downs on its 42-yard line with 1:13 left in the half.
Connor O’Donohoe caught a 30-yard pass from Seth Williams to set up the Tors' next score by Aiven Coleman from 1 yard out to put the Tors up 42-0 to end the second quarter.
The Tors began the second half on their 35-yard line, and Cianfrini caught another pass from Seth Williams for a 65-yard touchdown to put the Tors up 49-0 with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.
Milby began its first possession of the second half on its 25-yard line but quickly turned it over on downs.
Coleman, who was crowned homecoming king at halftime, ran in a 55-yard touchdown to put the Tors up 56-0.
With a running clock for the entirety of the second half, the Tors ended the game with their second team on the field where Will Leach ran for more than 50 yards. Alijah Jobe caught a pass from Cianfrini to put the Tors up 63-0.
The Tors play second place Houston Waltrip next Saturday at Barnett Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.