Galveston County high school swim and dive teams are have made their final preparations before heading off to Austin to compete in the 2020 UIL swimming and diving state meet today and Saturday at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center at the University of Texas at Austin.

Clear Creek and Clear Falls have athletes who made it as Class 6A automatic qualifiers. The Clear Creek Wildcats will compete as a team in the girls 200-yard medley relay. Wildcat junior Cory Shanks will compete in the girls 200-yard freestyle. Clear Creek senior Jacob Bulseco will compete in the boys 200-yard freestyle.

