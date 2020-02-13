Clear Creek High School’s Sophia Schwartz dives into the water as she and her fellow state-bound swim team members practice at the school Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Athletes from the school’s swimming and diving team will compete at the UIL State Swimming and Diving Meet in Austin today and Saturday.
Clear Creek High School swimming coach Ty Halford speaks with his swimmers during a morning practice at the school in League City on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Athletes from the school’s swimming and diving team will compete at the UIL State Swimming and Diving Meet in Austin on Friday and Saturday.
Clear Creek High School’s Catherine Corley swims with her teammates during a morning practice at the school in League City on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Athletes from the school’s swimming and diving team will compete at the UIL State Swimming and Diving Meet in Austin on Friday and Saturday.
Clear Creek High School’s Ty Crouch swims warm-up laps during a morning practice at the school in League City on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Athletes from the school’s swimming and diving team will compete at the UIL State Swimming and Diving Meet in Austin today and Saturday.
Clear Creek High School’s Catherine Corley puts on her cap before a morning practice at the school in League City on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Athletes from the school’s swimming and diving team will compete at the UIL State Swimming and Diving Meet in Austin on Friday and Saturday.
Clear Creek High School’s Sophia Schwartz dives into the water as she and her fellow state-bound swim team members practice at the school Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Athletes from the school’s swimming and diving team will compete at the UIL State Swimming and Diving Meet in Austin today and Saturday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Galveston County high school swim and dive teams are have made their final preparations before heading off to Austin to compete in the 2020 UIL swimming and diving state meet today and Saturday at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center at the University of Texas at Austin.
Clear Creek and Clear Falls have athletes who made it as Class 6A automatic qualifiers. The Clear Creek Wildcats will compete as a team in the girls 200-yard medley relay. Wildcat junior Cory Shanks will compete in the girls 200-yard freestyle. Clear Creek senior Jacob Bulseco will compete in the boys 200-yard freestyle.
