Week 2 of the Galveston County football season has come and gone, and teams are already making adjustments and having signature moments. Here’s a look back at last week and what to look forward to in the week ahead.
LAST WEEK’S OBSERVATIONS
• Making a statement: The outcomes may have been different for each team, but both Clear Falls and Dickinson made big statements in Week 2.
The Knights took a step forward as a program, as they showed defensive toughness in addition to executing their high-flying offense in a one-sided rout of a tough Texas City team. The 49-7 win gave Clear Falls its first 2-0 start to a season in the young program’s history.
The Gators came up short, 38-24, but certainly held their own going toe-to-toe with state powerhouse Allen at their palatial Eagle Stadium. According to unofficial Dickinson football historian Gordon Johnson, the 295-mile trip to Allen also was the farthest the Gators have ever traveled for a game in the 81-year history of the program.
• Finding what works: During the course of a football season, adjustments are almost always going to be made, and the coaches at Santa Fe and Clear Springs are already finding themselves doing just that in a major way on offense.
For the Indians, that has meant a drastic shift in schemes from a spread offense to a more run-heavy attack, which puts their most versatile athlete, Nate Hays, under center and slows the game down for the multiple players who have to play on both offense and defense.
With the Chargers, the adjustments could come in the form of new personnel at key positions, as head coach Craig Dailey declared no offensive starter’s job safe following Saturday’s 17-7 loss to Klein Collins — a game in which Clear Springs’ lone score was a defensive touchdown.
• In search of consistency: For a young Clear Creek volleyball team, it seems like every time the Wildcats have taken a step forward in the pre-district schedule, they take a step back.
Three weeks ago, the Wildcats won a pair of five-set thrillers over top competition in Deer Park and College Station, but began the following week with a one-sided, straight-sets loss at Katy. Then, Clear Creek got off to a 3-0 start in its home tournament, but two days later, finished the event with two losses. Last week, the Wildcats won another exciting five-setter over a strong Santa Fe team, only to drop their next match to the Lady Indians’ District 22-5A rival Friendswood.
The Wildcats will have one final tuneup Tuesday against Pearland before District 24-6A play begins Friday against a favorite to win the district in Clear Brook.
WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK
• Young rivalry continues: In 2016 after realignment, La Marque dropped to Class 3A, putting them in a district with Galveston County neighbors Hitchcock, forcing the first-ever matchup between the Cougars and the Bulldogs. It became a natural rivalry game, and it did not disappoint in what was a gritty 12-10 win for La Marque.
The sequel was even closer, with Hitchcock avenging the loss with an 8-7 win. After another realignment, La Marque moved back up to Class 4A, threatening an abrupt end to the rivalry, but the two schools agreed to continue the series in non-district play, and the Bulldogs walloped the Coogs, 34-6, last season.
Now, it’ll be La Marque hoping to even up the series, while Hitchcock will look for further bragging rights with its third straight win in the rivalry game.
