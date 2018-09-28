LEAGUE CITY
With the game tied 27-27, and just three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the Clear Brook Wolverines called a timeout to ice kicker Christian Hernandez as he prepared to attempt a 31-yard field goal.
Beneath the steady, drizzling rain and the glowing lights, Hernandez lined up, stepped forward, struck the ball and watched it sail through the uprights, giving the Clear Creek Wildcats a dramatic 30-27 win over Clear Brook at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium on Friday night to begin district play.
“Well, we work this two times a week in practice,” Wildcats’ (3-2 overall, 1-0 in District 24-6A) coach Dwayne Lane said following the dramatic finish. “We try to put pressure on the kicker. If he misses, we run. ... So hopefully when he gets in this situation, it doesn’t mean anything. He’s good. He’s cool as a cucumber. And he was.”
Hernandez was perfect on the night, converting all three extra points, and scoring on three field goal attempts from 26 yards, 36 yards and the game-winner from 31 yards.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Clear Brook (1-4, 0-1) got the ball after Clear Creek was forced to punt for the only time of the night with the game tied 27-27. But the Wildcats’ defense held as they stopped Tyler Swanagan just short of the first down marker on a fourth-and-long play that had the Wolverines marching deep into Clear Creek territory.
The Wildcats took over and drove the ball from their own 15-yard line on a stalwart 13-play, 5:01 drive, which was capped with third Hernandez field goal.
“We know we’re not perfect, and we know we’ve got a ways to go as a football team,” Lane said. “But, bottom line, we wanted to be 1-0 at the end of the night in district, and we’re 1-0. … Our defense had to hold, the offense drove down, and then special teams had to make it. That’s all three phases to win the game, and that’s what we talk about.”
Senior quarterback Hunter Smith led the way for the Clear Creek offense, tossing a pair of touchdowns, one to Andrew Dry and the other to Emilio Allison, while completing 6 of 16 passes for 102 yards. Smith also carried the ball 13 times for 61 yards.
Cody Spears scored the Wildcats’ first points of the game on an 8-yard run in the first quarter. The sophomore finished the night with 15 carries for 87 yards, and an 18-yard reception.
Alex Robles also eclipsed the 100 scrimmage yards mark for Clear Creek, carrying the ball 17 times for 90 yards, and catching one pass that went for 15 yards.
The Wildcats will return to action next Friday, when they take on the Dickinson Gators at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
