With the Hitchcock Bulldogs bowing out of the postseason against Class 3A-I’s No. 1 state-ranked Franklin Lions on a drizzly Friday night, we close the 2022 chapter of the Galveston County football season.
While it ended sooner than hoped, the latest local football season provided plenty of great moments and accomplishments. Here’s a look back at some of the highlights.
GAME OF THE YEAR
• Hitchcock at Columbus (Week 8): There were plenty of great candidates this season, but the finish to this epic contest puts it over the top.
Coming into the game as the No. 2 state-ranked Class 3A-I team, Columbus appeared to have escaped a great effort from Hitchcock, which led a close game throughout until the Cardinals used an organized 2-minute offense to pull ahead in the game, 28-27, with 51 seconds remaining on a 10-yard passing touchdown.
The Bulldogs refused to fold, though, using a strong kickoff return from Kelshaun Johnson to gain excellent field position. Columbus pushed back with a solid defensive stand to leave Hitchcock with one final chance to extend the game on a fourth-and-24 play.
The Bulldogs didn’t settle for extending the game, as they went for the win, with QB Lloyd Jones III slinging a pass to top target Damien McDaniel, who beat his defender to the ball to make the game-winning 36-yard TD catch with only 13 seconds left on the game clock.
For a Hitchcock group that has the potential to be special in the next couple of years, this thrilling game may be looked at as one of the first of many major highlights.
• Honorable mentions: Clear Falls vs. Clear Springs (Week 6); Ball High vs. Texas City (Week 2)
MOST STUNNING NUMBERS
• Ball High’s defense: Naysayers will say nay about the quality of the competition in the Tors’ district, but regardless of that, Ball High’s defense had a truly special season looking at the numbers.
In a 10-0 regular season, the Tors gave up a mere 14 total points and recorded eight shutouts — including an undeniably impressive showing in a 7-0 win over rival Texas City in Week 2.
Between giving up a Hail Mary-style TD pass at the end of the second quarter against rival La Marque in Week 1 and seeing Houston Waltrip score a third-quarter TD in a Week 9 game that was already well in hand, Ball High’s defense, at one point, had a streak of 28 consecutive scoreless quarters.
And, despite coming up short in the game, the Tors’ defense proved its legitimacy in holding a battle-tested Magnolia West team to only 17 points in the teams’ Class 5A-I bi-district playoff game. Overall, Ball High out-scored opponents 556-31 in its 11 games.
UPSET OF THE YEAR
• Clear Creek vs. Dickinson (Week 10): Entering this game, the Gators appeared to be just a couple of steps away from clinching a District 24-6A championship, while the Wildcats were mired in a losing streak, 0-4 in district play.
However, none of that mattered on a soggy Friday night, as Clear Creek pounced on early Dickinson mistakes to build a 17-7 first-quarter lead, and then leaned on its defense to hold on for a 17-14 win.
BEST COMEBACK
• Clear Springs vs. Dickinson (Week 5): Against a favored Gators squad, the Chargers found themselves behind 35-21 with 4:39 left in the third quarter.
But, Clear Springs’ defense came away with three turnovers to shut out Dickinson the rest of the way, while the offense was sparked by a 46-yard QB keeper run by Brendan Malloy to begin a comeback that also saw fourth-quarter points put on the board by Xander Fraga (37-yard field goal) and Xai’Shaun Edwards (game-winning 6-yard TD run with 1:25 left in the game) to get a stunning 38-35 win.
• Honorable mention: Hitchcock vs. Woodville (area playoffs)
MOST SURPRISING PERFORMANCE
• Dickinson vs. North Shore (area playoffs): While they didn’t win the game, the Gators gave the defending Class 6A-I state champion, still-undefeated and No. 1 state-ranked Mustangs all they could handle in their second-round playoff game.
Dickinson’s 34 points in the 43-34 contest are, as of now, the most points a team has scored against North Shore in a game this season.
TEAM OF THE YEAR
• Hitchcock Bulldogs: As the only Galveston County team to reach the third round of the playoffs, this one goes to the Bulldogs. Also winners of their district this season, Hitchcock’s future looks even brighter with 16 starters coming back next year.
• Honorable mentions: Clear Falls (District 24-6A champions); Ball High (District 9-5A-I champions)
