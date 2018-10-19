DICKINSON
Clear Springs scored 35 unanswered points in the fourth quarter (including the go-ahead score by running back Todd Hudson II), and the Chargers’ defense forced six turnovers (including two interceptions and two fumble recoveries by cornerback Kirk Collins) in the team’s 35-28 win over the Dickinson Gators on Friday at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
“It was definitely special for me,” Collins said. “I’m never going to forget this game right here.”
Collins’ second interception of the night was immediately followed by the game-winning 39-yard touchdown by Hudson II that put the Chargers up 35-28 with 2:23 left to play.
Trailing 28-0, a 10-play touchdown drive for the Chargers ended with a 5-yard Hudson II (25 carries, 145 yards) run to cut the lead to 28-7 just 7 seconds into the fourth quarter.
After forcing a Dickinson turnover on downs, a 46-yard pass connection from Garrett Rooker (10-for-18, 145 yards) to Isaiah Bibb helped set up a 14-yard Rooker-to-Bibb TD connection to get the game within two scores midway through the fourth quarter.
Then came the massive momentum swing of the game when Collins recovered a fumble near midfield and utilized his track star speed to take it to the house and make the score 28-21 with 3:52 to go.
“Just get away and score was my mentality,” Collins said.
A 33-yard pick-6 by Lionell Frederick tied the game, 28-28, on the third play of Dickinson’s ensuing possession.
“Hats off to our kids, they kept fighting, and there were a lot of moments where they could’ve quit,” Clear Springs head coach Craig Dailey said. “It’s just a testament to these kids and these coaches to keep fighting.”
Dickinson’s quick-strike offense helped the Gators build a 21-0 halftime lead despite committing three turnovers in the opening two quarters.
Clear Springs couldn’t take advantage of an interception snagged by Collins on Dickinson’s first play on offense (a tricky receiver reverse pass play call). The pick set up the Chargers at the Gators’ 35-yard line, but they missed a 32-yard field goal try.
The Gators’ offense drove 80 yards on six plays in 1:32 with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Mike Welch (282 passing yards) to Cameron Galliher capping the drive and giving Dickinson a 7-0 lead at the 5:35 mark of the first quarter.
Midway through the second quarter, receptions of 20 and 36 yards by Jalen Wydermyer (seven receptions, 187 yards) helped set up a 20-yard TD strike from Welch to Darryl Harris. The extra point kick failed, leaving the score 13-0.
A major turning point occurred late in the first half, as an 87-yard TD run by Hudson II was wiped out on a delay of game penalty call.
After a Clear Springs punt gave Dickinson the ball back at its own 42-yard line with 29 seconds left in the first half, the Gators needed only three plays to find the end zone, with a tremendous 30-yard catch and run for the score capping the drive. German snagged a two-point conversion pass from Welch to give Dickinson a 21-0 lead with 9 seconds left on the second quarter clock.
Dickinson then scored on the opening possession of the second half. Receptions of 33 and 26 yards by Wydermyer helped set up a 4yd TD run by Jordan Green to put the Gators out in front, 28-0 at the 9:39 mark of the third quarter.
“We had been winning games by playing great defense, being explosive on offense and not turning the ball over,” Dickinson head coach John Snelson said. “We started turning the football over. Offensively, we didn’t sustain drive in the second half, and the defense got a little tired.”
Clear Springs (4-3, 3-0 in District 24-6A) is back in action 1 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium against Alvin (0-7, 0-3). Dickinson (7-1, 3-1) will look to rebound from its first loss of the season 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium against Clear Brook (2-5, 1-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.