With Ball High having shooters the caliber of freshmen KK Toussaint and Braeon Arceneaux, facing a team running the 2-3 zone defense as Angleton did is normally a welcome sight.
But, with their outside shooting as cold as the dropping temperatures outside of the gym, the Lady Tors had to will their way to a win by other means.
With their shots not falling like they had hoped, the Lady Tors leaned on defense and some scrappy offense to put together a 52-39 victory over the Lady Wildcats in Ball High’s District 18-5A opener Friday night at home.
“We knew coming in they played a 2-3 defense, so we were prepared to go lights-out, get a good lead and never look back,” Ball High head girls basketball coach Jeff Johnson said.
“But, it was a game where the shots weren’t falling, and I told them multiple times during timeouts and at halftime that when the shots aren’t falling, you’ve got to find something else. You can’t just rely on a 3 if you’re not making them.”
On a night where Ball High shot just 5-for-35 from 3-point range, the Lady Tors found themselves down 7-6 through the first quarter of play before clawing their way to a meager 21-18 halftime lead.
Ball High got a jolt of offense in the first 1:07 of play of the second half, though, as leading scorer Toussaint knocked down an elusive 3-pointer, swished two free throws and found Jazzche Jones down in the post for 2 points in the paint to balloon the lead to 29-18.
However, led by the low-post presence of Harlee Fonville, Angleton wouldn’t allow Ball High to run away with the contest, whittling its deficit all the way down to 31-30 before the Lady Tors ended the third quarter on a 10-1 run led by five points from Arceneaux.
The Lady Tors remained focused on defense to maintain their double-digit lead in closing out the game in the fourth quarter.
Toussaint led Ball High with 21 points, while Arceneaux chipped in 15 points and six rebounds. Jones added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Tors. Overall, Ball High’s defense forced 23 turnovers while committing just 10 of its own.
“They did a good job of adjusting,” Johnson said. “There were several instances where our freshmen brought it inside and found somebody open, or got it inside and made a little floater or got fouled in the process. They did a really good job of mixing it up and finding somebody else.”
Angleton was led by Fonville (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Nadia Ewells (13 points, eight rebounds).
The Lady Tors (1-0 in District 18-5A) will have another tough test at home with a 1:30 p.m. game Tuesday against Friendswood.
