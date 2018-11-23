HOUSTON
The North Shore Mustangs put the Dickinson Gators in a big hole early and shut them out in the second half en route to a 65-21 win Friday afternoon at Galena Park ISD Stadium in their Region III-6A, Division I playoff game.
“Credit to North Shore, they did a great job,” Dickinson head coach John Snelson said. “I love our football team. I love the senior leaders and the bond the whole football team has. I just wish it had ended differently, but I could not be prouder of that group.”
North Shore utilized a quick-strike offense to score on four of its first five drives of the game to build a 28-0 lead by the 11:52 mark of the second quarter.
“They’re so fast and they give you multiple looks,” Snelson said. “They’re really big up front. Their running back might be the best in the country — that’s what all the college coaches say when they come into our place looking at our kids. And their quarterback, once they get him involved in the running game, too, they’re really tough to defend.”
A 59-yard dash to the end zone by Mustangs quarterback Demetrius Davis on the opening drive of the game got things started, and North Shore’s next drive saw a 53-yard pass connection from Davis to Shadrach Banks set up a 39-yard TD run by running back Zach Evans. That was followed by a pair of TD runs from John Gentry from 9 yards and 17 yards out, respectively.
Meanwhile, Dickinson missed out on a pair of potentially momentum-building plays early on. The first came when a ball was slightly over-thrown to a wide-open Darryl Harris on what would have been a sure game-tying touchdown on the Gators’ first drive. Then, on Dickinson’s third drive, a 47-yard completion to Harris was waived off when the referees determined that North Shore called a timeout before the snap.
Dickinson played better in the second quarter, but could not overcome the early 0-28 hole.
The Gators broke onto the scoreboard at the 9:13 mark of the second quarter when a 54-yard pass from Mike Welch to Jordan Green helped set up a 1-yard TD pass from Welch to Cameron Galliher.
North Shore responded with a 15-yard TD run by Davis, and Dickinson answered with a 6-yard TD pass from Welch to Jalen Wydermyer to make the score 35-14 with 4:50 to go in the first half.
Gentry got his third rushing TD of the first half on a 19-yard scamper up the middle, but Dickinson was able to get a 34-yard Hail Mary pass from Welch to Galliher with 3 seconds left in the half for a 42-21 tally going into the break.
“Our kids played hard, you cannot question their effort,” Snelson said. “We just ran into a better football team today.”
The Mustangs then shut things down in the second half, holding the Gators scoreless while adding TDs on a 55-yard pick-6 by defensive lineman Jordan Revels, a 30-yard TD pass from Davis to Chance Pillar and a 7-yard TD run by Ismael Villafuerte. North Shore also saw John Villalobos split the uprights on a 42-yard field goal.
“We missed a couple opportunities early on, and then in the second half, we just couldn’t get going,” Snelson said.
North Shore finished with a whopping 403 rushing yards — led by 214 yards on 15 carries by Evans — and 547 total yards of offense.
Dickinson ends its 2018 campaign at 10-2 and graduates 28 seniors from this season’s roster.
Among the departing graduates are standouts in tight ends Wydermyer and Cameron Galliher, linebackers Colby Mouton and Landon Roque, defensive lineman J.T. Greer, offensive lineman Torrey Lastice, and running back Jordan Green.
“How our seniors took over and led from the locker room is everything that you want, and they are going to be dearly missed,” Snelson said.
Key returners for next season include Welch, Harris, defensive back D.J. Warnell and defensive lineman Victor Idusuyi.
“We’re going to have quality depth, and we’ll be back,” Snelson said.
