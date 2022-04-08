The Ball High Tors tennis teams claimed third place at the Peter Andrew Sunseri Memorial Team Tennis Tournament on Friday. The team, pictured from left, are coach Kim LeGate, Issac Alegria, Matthew Leyva, Noah Reyes, Brittany Gutierrez, Bryan Han, Adriana Gutierrez, Daris Turner, Marina Porter, captain Selso Loubet, captain Claira Garcia, Griva Patel, Bethel Hennigan, Jordyn Pendergrass, Claire Jobe, Analiese Rosales, Rishi Gandhi and coach Kyle Fisher.
After suffering a first-round thumping, the Ball High tennis team rebounded with a pair of impressive wins to place third overall at the annual Peter Andrew Sunseri Memorial Team Tennis Tournament on Friday.
