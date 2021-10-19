Friendswood Lady Mustangs Sarah Sitton (7) and Isabella Thompson (14) celebrate a point against the Manvel Lady Mavericks in a high school volleyball game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Manvel High School in Manvel.
Friendswood Lady Mustangs Andi Vaught volleys the ball against the Manvel Lady Mavericks in a high school volleyball game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Manvel High School in Manvel.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs and the Manvel Lady Mavericks fight for a point in a high school volleyball game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Manvel High School in Manvel.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Friendswood Lady Mustangs Sarah Sitton (7) and Isabella Thompson (14) celebrate a point against the Manvel Lady Mavericks in a high school volleyball game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Manvel High School in Manvel.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Manvel Lady Mavericks Emily Altamirano (3) serves against the Friendswood Lady Mustangs in a high school volleyball game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Manvel High School in Manvel.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Friendswood Lady Mustangs Andi Vaught (22) reacts to a Manvel Lady Mavericks point in a high school volleyball game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Manvel High School in Manvel.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Friendswood Lady Mustangs head volleyball coach Sarah Paulk coaches against the Manvel Lady Mavericks in a high school volleyball game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Manvel High School in Manvel.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Manvel Lady Mavericks Devyn Lewis (17) serves against the Friendswood Lady Mustangs in a high school volleyball Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Manvel High School in Manvel.
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs were unable to loosen Manvel’s grip on the District 22-5A volleyball crown, as the Lady Mavericks came through with a 25-19, 19-25, 18-25, 26-16, 15-8 victory in front of a raucous home crowd Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.