TEXAS CITY
Hitchcock had to go a few extra miles to drive through area rival La Marque on Friday night, delivering a series of first half blows that knocked the Cougars into an 0-3 start.
Deonza McCardell scored a pair of touchdowns, while teammate Christian Dorsey scored twice and threw for a third score as the Bulldogs dominated the Cougars 34-6 Friday night at Stingaree Stadium.
The game was moved from La Marque’s Etheredge Stadium due to poor field conditions as a result of this week’s steady stream of rain throughout the area.
“We did some things last week (against East Bernard) and adjusted our formations a bit,” said Hitchcock coach Craig Smith, whose team improved to 2-1 overall. “We got them running downhill a bit. They were hitting their holes like we wanted them to.”
The Bulldogs rushed for 286 yards on the evening, led by McCardell’s 101 yards on 12 carries, but it was McCardell’s work on defense that got Hitchcock on the road to victory.
Two plays after a Hitchcock turnover at midfield, McCardell scooped up an errant exchange between La Marque quarterback Kobe Gatson and running back DeMarcus Nelson and sprinted 57 yards for a touchdown that gave the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead at the 7:52 mark of the first quarter.
McCardell then switched to offensive mode when he capped off a 10-play, 77-yard drive with a 19-yard scoring jaunt off of a sweep to extend the Hitchcock lead to 12-0.
Quarterback Pacey Jones opened the ensuing Bulldogs drive with a 33-yard completion to Davin Preston, setting the stage for a 1-yard touchdown run from Dorsey (nine carries, 60 yards) that swelled the Bulldogs’ advantage to 18-0 with 5:35 to go in the half.
The Bulldogs delivered the backbreaker on a 91-yard drive that was finished when Dorsey found Jones in the end zone on a 35-yard touchdown that allowed Hitchcock to take a 24-0 lead into intermission.
Hitchcock’s relentless ground assault continued into the third quarter as they went 72 yards on a drive highlighted by McCardell’s 22-yard run. Dorsey finished the march with a 4-yard run to make it 32-0 with 6:36 in the third.
La Marque managed its lone scoring drive on the next possession as Perry Preston’s 24-yard run and Norvan Saldana’s 13-yard run put the Coogs in position for a 3-yard run from Saldana. However, the point after was blocked and landed into the hands of Tyger Turner, who ran 89 yards for a conversion that proved to be the final points of the night.
“We have to learn to fight adversity,” said La Marque coach Shone Evans. “Just because one bad thing happens doesn’t mean that the whole thing is done.”
Hitchcock will play at Houston Scarborough next Friday at 7 p.m., while La Marque travels to Columbia for a 7:30 p.m. contest.
