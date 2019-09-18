Dickinson’s Dailon Farmer stretches for the pylon while being shoved out of bounds by Dawson’s Jonah Ledet during the first quarter at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. He was ruled out at the 1-yard-line.
The Dickinson Gators take the field for their hame game against Dawson at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo
Dickinson’s Dailon Farmer stretches for the pylon while being shoved out of bounds by Dawson’s Jonah Ledet during the first quarter at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. He was ruled out at the 1-yard-line.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo
Dickinson quarterback Mike Welch crosses the goal line against Dawson’s Jordan Stewart during the first quarter at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo
Dickinson’s Savien Arnett lays out to tackle Dawson’s Bobby Wooden during the first quarter at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
The Dickinson Gators look to build more momentum and work on correcting their miscues in their final non-district game of the season, as they travel to the $70 million Legacy Stadium to face an improved Katy Taylor Mustangs squad.
