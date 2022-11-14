Once might be a coincidence, but twice starts to look like a trend.
Like in their regular season opener Saturday, the La Marque Cougars put together a humdinger of a third quarter on both ends of the floor en route to a 50-29 home win Monday night against Houston Waltrip in a non-district boys basketball contest.
Thanks to its smothering defense, La Marque maintained a 21-15 lead at halftime despite a cold start on offense, particularly at the free throw line where the Cougars missed their first nine attempts and finished 3-for-13 in the first half.
After the halftime intermission, though, it all came together for the home team, as the Coogs outscored the Rams 21-5 in the third quarter to break open the game in their favor.
“We took advantage of our matchups,” La Marque head coach Kevin Wilcox said. “When you can shut down someone in the third quarter like that, that’s always good. Defense is going to be the key this year. Defense is going to be the thing that puts us over the top.”
La Marque started the second half with seven unanswered points before Waltrip’s first made field goal of the third period came at the 4:35 mark. The Rams only had one other made field goal in the third quarter — a buzzer-beating lay-in — as the Cougars headed into the fourth quarter with a commanding 42-20 lead.
It was the senior leadership of Xavier Clayton and Herman Raleigh leading La Marque’s scoring output in the third period, as the pair combined for 19 of the Cougars’ 21 points in the frame with eight and 11 points, respectively.
An early mid-range shot knocked down by Waltrip's leading scorer Jordan Adams gave the Rams their only lead of the game at 4-2, which the Cougars answered with a 9-0 run to establish a lead they wouldn’t relent. Adams hit a 3-pointer to make the score 13-7 through one quarter.
Leading La Marque were Clayton (22 points) and Raleigh (16 points, 10 rebounds). Quintrell Hampton also finished with 10 rebounds, as 10 different Cougars grabbed at least one board.
Adams led Waltrip with 17 points, while Brandon Alvarez pulled down a team-best 10 rebounds.
La Marque returns to action 7 p.m. Friday at home against Channelview.
