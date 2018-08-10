PEARLAND
Friday morning, four Galveston County volleyball teams began the day at the Adidas John Turner Classic with a chance of winning the tournament championship, but all four were eventually felled during gold bracket play.
Clear Springs made it the furthest among the four teams — which also included Clear Creek, Clear Falls and Friendswood. The Chargers won their first-round match in fairly dominant fashion over Kingwood Park (25-16, 25-18) to advance to the round of 16. But, that’s where the Chargers’ run ended with a 15-25, 22-25 loss to Fort Bend Ridge Point.
Clear Springs will still have a chance bring home the tournament’s consolation championship as action wraps up Saturday. The Chargers open consolation bracket play 9:15 a.m. against San Antonio Brandeis at Turner High School.
Clear Falls won a play-in match over Argyle (22-25, 25-9, 25-15) to earn its way into the gold bracket, but fell in the opening round against Southlake Carroll (19-25, 14-25). The Knights were topped later in the day against Arlington Martin (16-25, 19-25).
Clear Falls will look to end the tournament on a positive note, starting Day 3 on Saturday with a match 8 a.m. against Kingwood at Pearland Junior High East.
Clear Creek started its day with a spot in the first round of the gold bracket, but were eliminated from championship contention with a 15-25, 21-25 loss against Austin Westlake. The Wildcats were then defeated by Dallas Highland Park (25-17, 17-25, 23-25), and will enter the same bracket as Clear Falls on Saturday.
Clear Creek opens the final day of the tournament 8 a.m. against Dripping Springs at Lutheran South Academy.
Friendswood was unable to earn a spot in the gold bracket, falling to Schertz Clemens (12-25, 14-25) in a play-in match. The Lady Mustangs were then topped by Mission Veterans Memorial (20-25, 14-25) before ending the day on a positive note with a win over Dallas Lake Highlands (25-15, 17-25, 25-19).
Friendswood will close out the tournament Saturday by competing in the silver bracket, starting with a match 8 a.m. against Dallas Ursuline Academy at Pearland Junior High South.
Both Dickinson and Santa Fe continued tournament play Friday in bronze challenge pools, but had very different results with Santa Fe going 2-1 and Dickinson going 0-3.
Santa Fe will compete in the bronze bracket Saturday, starting with a match 9:15 a.m. against Bellaire Episcopal at Dawson High School. Dickinson enters the flight 1 bracket, opening the day with a match 9:15 a.m. against Alief Elsik at Pearland Junior High South.
