LEAGUE CITY
In one of their final tests before district play begins, the Bay Area Christian Broncos raced by the Brazosport Christian Eagles in the second quarter en route to a 77-51 home win Thursday night.
“They were staying with us and hitting a lot of shots, and I always tell them, ‘time and pressure’ — if we keep the pressure on, eventually you’re going to pop,” Bay Area Christian head coach Tim Sharer said.
After an evenly matched first quarter left the teams deadlocked at 17-17, the Broncos adjusted their defense to slow down Eagles standout Camden Sargent, and then were given an opportunity to pounce when Sargent recorded his third foul, forcing an extended absence from the floor in the second quarter.
Bay Area Christian led 21-19 when Sargent exited, and promptly amped up the defensive pressure to score 16 unanswered points — 14 of which came with Sargent on the bench. Josh Hebert went coast-to-coast on a pair of steals during the run, and a defensive rebound and long assist from Mike Morris set up Nico Hinson for an easy layup. Hinson ended the 16-0 spurt with a pretty step-back jump shot.
With a clear advantage in terms of bench depth (Bay Area Christian had 10 different players score at least three points), the Broncos were able to continue to expand their lead, and took their largest advantage of the game at 69-38 early in the fourth quarter on an offensive rebound and put-back bucket by Brennan Winters.
“I’m very fortunate to have a really good bench, so I’m able to continually put fresh legs out there,” Sharer said. “So, that made it easy to keep that pressure on them.”
Sargent scored the Eagles’ first eight points during an 8-0 run that gave them an 8-4 lead in the first quarter. The Broncos reacted with a 7-0 run capped by a Adam Francescon layup off of a Brazosport Christian turnover.
Bay Area Christian was significantly better in the turnover battle with just 12 to Brazosport Christian’s 23, and the Broncos won the rebounding battle, 38-29. The Eagles went cold on their shooting behind the arc from about the midway point of the first quarter through about midway through the fourth quarter, missing 15 straight 3-pointers in that span.
Hinson was the Broncos’ leading scorer with 23 points, while Morris added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Francescon chipped in 11 points and six rebounds. Coming off the bench late in the game, Winters ended up as Bay Area Christian’s leading rebounder with nine.
Sargent led Brazosport Christian with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Tyler Dodge had 14 points.
The Broncos will be right back on the court Friday and Saturday in the Beaumont Legacy Christian Tournament, and then begin district play 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sugar Land Logos Prep.
