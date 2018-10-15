DICKINSON
Senior tight end Jalen Wydermyer of the Dickinson Gators says he doesn’t remember a lot from his childhood, but there was one thing that was always there — football.
That should come as no surprise to Gator fans both young and old, as the Wydermyer name is one definitely tied to football in the tight-knit Dickinson community. Two of Wydermyer’s three older brothers, Keffirn and Tyrese, played football for the Gators. Wydermyer’s father and uncles all played football for the Gators. His grandmother was raised in Dickinson.
When Wydermyer’s little league football career began, he was initially groomed to play running back. But, as time passed, he just kept growing and eventually grew out of the running back position.
“People were getting faster, and I was just getting taller and bigger,” Wydermyer said. “Since I wasn’t as fast as I used to be, they tried me out at receiver and pretty much had to learn that, and then moved on to tight end.”
‘WAIT UNTIL YOU SEE THE BABy’
Gators head coach John Snelson said he began to hear buzz about Jalen starting about five years ago, when Keffirn was a junior and Tyrese was a freshman in the Dickinson football program.
“Since about 2013, everybody was talking about the baby,” Snelson said. “Keffirn and Tyrese were excellent players in their own right, but the word on the street was, ‘wait until you see the baby.’”
The youngest of the four Wydermyer brothers and his now 6-foot-5, 240-pound frame also eventually outgrew his siblings.
“My family is weird like that,” Wydermyer said. “My oldest brother is like 5-6. Then it goes to Keffirn, he’s like 5-10. And then you go to Tyrese, and he’s like 6-1, 6-2. And I’m 6-5. So, the youngest is the tallest, and then it just goes down. It’s funny.”
‘ONCE IN A LIFETIME’
A three-year varsity player, Wydermyer began to get his first Division I college football scholarship offers during the spring of his sophomore year, with one from Baylor almost immediately followed by another from Houston.
“Right then, I was thinking, ‘oh yeah, that’s where I want to go,’ but then other schools started showing interest,” Wydermyer said.
Now, Wydermyer’s offers number in the dozens — including elite programs like Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M.
“I’ve always taken football seriously, but I never thought it would take me this far,” Wydermyer said. “It’s amazing.”
Wydermyer’s frame and athleticism combine to create mismatches against opposing defenses as a vertical threat down the field, and he has developed into what Snelson called a “once in a lifetime type talent.” He’s also a talent that continues to evolve, as he has made great strides this season in improving his run blocking abilities, Snelson said.
All that put together is what has made Wydermyer one of the nation’s most sought after college recruits.
“He’s just such a talented kid,” Snelson said. “You just don’t see his combination of length, size and athletic ability very often. He’s got tremendous hands, he’s got a very high football IQ. And, as he’s gotten older and bigger, he’s become a more dominant in the running game. He’s always been able to catch a football, but he’s not near what he is now in the running game, and he’s really worked hard to become a complete football player.”
‘SHARE THE LOVE’
Wydermyer credits his father for keeping him focused during what could be a highly distracting college commitment process.
“My father helps me out so much with that, because he went through the same process being recruited by Arkansas and Texas Tech — he actually went to Texas Tech,” Wydermyer said. “He keeps me level-headed all the time, he keeps me humble, and he always tells me that no matter how big I get, how much success I get, I should always come back and share the love with Dickinson, because they’re the ones that made you.”
Intangibles that set Wydermyer apart from many other top-level football talents are his unselfishness and the love from his teammates gained from that unselfishness, Snelson said.
“He’s a great teammate, too,” Snelson said. “The most impressive thing about Jalen — outside of his athletic ability, his outstanding hands and all that stuff — is his love for his teammates. He gets excited whenever they do something great.”
In an offense averaging nearly 44 points per game this season, Wydermyer commanding constant double teaming from opposing defenses has created an immeasurable impact on that offensive success, Snelson said.
“What the average person may not understand is that while be may not be catching a lot of balls, he’s affecting the game more than he ever has, because people are changing the structure of their defense, and they’re so focused on him, that other people are coming open,” Snelson said.. “And that’s one of the biggest reasons why we’re having such a good year on offense.”
Meanwhile, Wydermyer relishes in the fact that his mere presence on the field has created many opportunities for his fellow skill position players on offense to shine.
“Honestly, I want them to get the same attention that I’m getting, because I want them to experience it just like I am,” Wydermyer said.
