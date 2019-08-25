La Marque vs Washington Football

La Marque head coach Shone Evans speaks to his team before the Cougars’ home game against Booker T. Washington at Etheredge Stadium in La Marque on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

HOUSTON KASHMERE RAMS

Head coach: James Laster

2018 record: 1-9, 1-4 in district

Returning starters: 6 offense, 6 defense

Key players: RB/LB Justin Sam, QB/DB Christopher Nathan, QB/LB Daniel Limbrick, OL/DL Donald Thomas

HOUSTON SCARBOROUGH SPARTANS

Head coach: Gary Howard

2018 record: 1-9, 0-5 in district

Returning starters: 9 offense, 3 defense

Key players: ATH Dontre Carter, WR/DB Fredy Velasquez, RB/DB Payton Joseph, OL/DL Patrick Johnson

HOUSTON WASHINGTON EAGLES

Head coach: Phillip Kent

2018 record: 3-8, 2-3 in district (lost to Giddings, 58-6, in bi-district round)

Returning starters: 7 offense, 7 defense

Key players: RB Daveyon Woodley, LB Marletto Johnson, OL Tremaine Lemons, OL Lavar English

SWEENY BULLDOGS

Head coach: Randy Lynch

2018 record: 10-2, 4-1 in district (lost to West Orange-Stark, 21-3, in area round)

Returning starters: 2 offense, 6 defense

Key players: LB Trey Fields, DL Logan Page, WR/DB Justice Clemons, DL Trayvon Brooks

WHARTON BULLDOGS

Head coach: Chad Butler

2018 record: 8-4, 5-0 in district (lost to Silsbee, 56-14, in area round)

Returning starters: 4 offense, 7 defense

Key players: QB Donovan Krushall, RB Keijon Waddell, WR Joerell Davis, DL JaShawn Nickerson

