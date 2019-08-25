HOUSTON KASHMERE RAMS
Head coach: James Laster
2018 record: 1-9, 1-4 in district
Returning starters: 6 offense, 6 defense
Key players: RB/LB Justin Sam, QB/DB Christopher Nathan, QB/LB Daniel Limbrick, OL/DL Donald Thomas
HOUSTON SCARBOROUGH SPARTANS
Head coach: Gary Howard
2018 record: 1-9, 0-5 in district
Returning starters: 9 offense, 3 defense
Key players: ATH Dontre Carter, WR/DB Fredy Velasquez, RB/DB Payton Joseph, OL/DL Patrick Johnson
HOUSTON WASHINGTON EAGLES
Head coach: Phillip Kent
2018 record: 3-8, 2-3 in district (lost to Giddings, 58-6, in bi-district round)
Returning starters: 7 offense, 7 defense
Key players: RB Daveyon Woodley, LB Marletto Johnson, OL Tremaine Lemons, OL Lavar English
SWEENY BULLDOGS
Head coach: Randy Lynch
2018 record: 10-2, 4-1 in district (lost to West Orange-Stark, 21-3, in area round)
Returning starters: 2 offense, 6 defense
Key players: LB Trey Fields, DL Logan Page, WR/DB Justice Clemons, DL Trayvon Brooks
WHARTON BULLDOGS
Head coach: Chad Butler
2018 record: 8-4, 5-0 in district (lost to Silsbee, 56-14, in area round)
Returning starters: 4 offense, 7 defense
Key players: QB Donovan Krushall, RB Keijon Waddell, WR Joerell Davis, DL JaShawn Nickerson
