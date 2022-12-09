In a basketball bout featuring two of the Houston area’s top high school hoops talents, Manvel’s Jamari McDowell came through with clutch plays in crunch time to lead the Mavericks to a 69-63 overtime home win over the Clear Falls Knights on Friday night.
“That young man, No. 11, he was big-time tonight,” Clear Falls head boys basketball coach Bryan Shelton said about McDowell. “We had a tough time containing him.”
The Kansas commit combo guard McDowell finished with 37 points and six rebounds, while Clear Falls’ standout point guard Orlando Horton Jr. tallied 38 points and eight rebounds — including a pair of rapid-fire 3-pointers that made for an interesting finish — to lead their respective teams.
After the sides ended regulation with the score knotted at 55-all, Knights big man Caden Steward began the overtime period with a lay-in, but then McDowell went to work for the Mavs, as he drove to the hoop for a basket on one possession and then dished a nice assist to Kaeden Smith for a lay-up for a 59-57 lead.
Later in overtime, two made free throws and a slash to the bucket from McDowell gave Manvel a seemingly comfortable 65-57 lead with only 30.6 seconds left to play. But, Horton drained a deep 3-pointer, then stole the Mavs’ inbounds pass and knocked down another 3-ball to make it a 65-63 game with 14.2 ticks on the clock.
“He’s that explosive, and he never ceases to amaze me as far as the shots he can make and how fast he can actually do it,” Shelton said. “Unfortunately, it was just not enough at the right time tonight to get this win against that tough and well coached team here in Manvel.”
Manvel closed out the game by going 4-for-4 at the free throw line — two from Fourest Mills and two more from McDowell — to seal the win.
Clear Falls trailed for most of the game, but took a 49-48 lead at the 3:42 mark of the fourth quarter on a Manvel turnover that resulted in a Horton assist to Keyne Yzquierdo for a lay-up. The Knights had chances to put the game on ice, but only went 2-for-5 on free throws inside the final 50 seconds of regulation.
That left the door open for the McDowell’s game-tying 3-pointer with only 6.9 seconds remaining that sent the game into overtime. McDowell made a habit of delivering big-time in the clutch with two other buzzer-beating 3-pointers in the game before that, as well.
“Down the stretch, we missed some key free throws and that really hurt,” Shelton said. “We could’ve closed it out on our terms in regulation, but the ball didn’t really bounce our way at the free throw line. And then, they made just enough plays at the end.”
Manvel had a game-high 19-8 lead early in the second quarter, but Clear Falls worked hard to chip its deficit down to just 31-29 at the halftime intermission.
On top of the scintillating showings from the game’s two star players, other solid contributions in the game came from Yzqueirdo (10 points) and Javon Murray (nine points, six rebounds) for Clear Falls, and Smith (12 points, seven rebounds) and R.J. Hurd (six points, 17 rebounds) for Manvel.
Next up for the Knights will be a game 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pasadena Dobie.
