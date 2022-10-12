Four locals remain in the hunt in the team tennis postseason tournament, which resumes Thursday with second-round area action.
Clear Creek, Clear Springs, Friendswood and Ball High each advanced, the lone county casualty being Texas City, a 19-0 victim to Baytown Sterling on Tuesday.
“It was a tough loss, but I am super proud of my players and all that they have accomplished this season,” Stings head coach Angela Norton said of her District 18-5A fourth-place finishers. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for these players, and I know in spring tennis we will excel and hopefully move toward regionals.”
Meantime, 18-5A colleague Ball High moved on to play Fort Bend Kempner Thursday in Sugar Land, starting at 2 p.m. The second-place Tors eased past Nederland at Baytown’s Goose Creek Memorial High School, 13-6, recording their first playoff victory since 2019.
Ball High relied heavily on the boys’ half of the team, winning all three doubles matches and the top four singles.
“We took an early 5-2 lead after the doubles and were able to close it out in the singles,” Tors head coach Kyle Fisher said.
The boys doubles teams of Bryan Han/Noah Reyes at No. 1 and Luke Leimer/Nam Ngo at No. 3 each won in straight sets, while No. 2 Rishi Gandhi/Matthew Leyva were extended to three sets before prevailing.
Then, in the boys singles, Gandhi, Reyes, Han and Leyva all won, Reyes needing three sets to finally put away Eddie Roque at No. 2, 5-7, 6-4, 10-6.
Next against Kempner, “It should be an exciting, challenging matchup,” Fisher said. “They are led by last spring’s 5A state singles champ as a freshman (Noey Do).”
Over in the Class 6A playoffs, Clear Creek had little problems downing Alief Hastings, 10-1, while Clear Springs bagged a 10-6 win over Alvin Shadow Creek.
“It was great to win bi-district after one year ago’s heartbreaking defeat to Shadow Creek,” Wildcats head coach Derick Geise said of his District 24-6A champions. “We hope to continue our mission to reach regionals (next week).”
Clear Creek was up 6-1 after the doubles, then iced it all with singles wins by the boys’ Bryan Langford and Craig Crookston, and the girls’ Alli Shemwell and Makenna Malota.
Langford, Crookston and Shemwell each recorded 6-0, 6-0 bagels, while Malota won 6-0, 6-1.
Next for the Wildcats will be Humble Summer Creek on Friday in a 2:30 affair at La Porte High School.
As for Clear Springs, the 24-6A third-place Chargers owned a 5-2 lead following the doubles, then grabbed the 10th decisive match when Arthur Esenaliev won at No. 5 boys singles.
“We pulled out third-set tiebreakers in the No. 1 girls and mixed,” Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said of the early advantage. “Our kids played relaxed during the doubles with a confident intensity, which we needed in the third-set tiebreakers.”
The Chargers now face Deer Park there today at 2 p.m.
Also, Friendswood, the 18-5A victor, won its opener against Goose Creek Memorial on Monday, earning a berth Thursday afternoon at home against Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated, starting at 4:30 p.m.
“We talk a lot about focusing on one thing at a time while playing,” Mustangs head coach David Cook said. “Everything else will take care of itself when the time comes.”
AREA PLAYOFFS
• Class 6A
Clear Springs vs. Deer Park at Deer Park High School South, 2 p.m. Thursday
Clear Creek vs. Humble Summer Creek, 2:30 p.m. Friday
• Class 5A
Ball High vs. Fort Bend Kempner at Kempner High School (Sugar Land), 2 p.m. Thursday
Friendswood vs. Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated at Friendswood High School, 4:30 p.m. Thursday
