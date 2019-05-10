HUMBLE
The Clear Springs Chargers split a pair of highly competitive playoff games Friday afternoon against Humble Summer Creek, setting up a deciding Game 3 in their best-of-three Region III-6A area round series.
Game 3 between the two teams is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday back at Humble High School. The winner advances to the regional quarterfinals to face Atascocita.
GAME 2
Clear Springs rallied from behind in the sixth inning, and then got a walk-off base knock in the 10th inning for a 3-2 extra innings win to even the series against the Bulldogs and keep its season alive.
Jake Richnow led off the bottom of the 10th with a double, was moved to third base on a Kai Woodard sacrifice bunt and then was driven home on Michael Cervantes’ game-winning RBI single.
Down 2-1 headed into the bottom of the sixth, Cervantes led off with a triple and Mason Schulz drove him home with an RBI single to tie the game and help the Chargers extend the game and series.
The Chargers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second, but that early lead was short-lived as Summer Creek scored a run in the top of the third and top of the fourth.
In the bottom of the second, Mason Knight and Cameron Cooper smacked back-to-back one-out singles to set up an RBI single from Josh Barletta for the 1-0 lead.
After consecutive two-out walks extended the top of the third inning, Summer Creek scored its first run on an error. With one out in the top of the fourth, Joseph Arellano singled, Matt Young singled and Andre Duplantier walked to load the bases, and then Adam Troy walked to force the run home.
Clear Springs banged out 10 hits in the game, led by Cervantes (2-for-5, one RBI, one run), Cooper (2-for-4) and Richnow (2-for-3, one run).
Arellano (2-for-3, one run) had a multi-hit game for Summer Creek.
Cory Patterson picked up the win on the mound for the Chargers, throwing five scoreless innings in relief and giving up just two hits and no walks with five strikeouts.
GAME 1
The Chargers came up on the short end of a pitching duel in the area round series opener in which each team only had one base hit.
Helped by a Clear Springs error, Summer Creek capitalized on its only hit of the game in the bottom of the fourth for the game’s lone run.
Duplantier led off the frame with a double, and courtesy runner Sean-Krystoff King advanced to third base on an error and scored on an RBI groundout by Jared Silva.
Duplantier took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, where Schulz led off a single to break up the no-hit bid. After a strikeout, Schulz moved to second on a groundout, but another groundout ended the game.
In the top of the sixth, Clear Springs got two runners on base with a leadoff walk worked by Cooper and Woodard being hit by a pitch with two outs, but could not get a run home. The Chargers’ only other base runner in the game was Chase Arnaud, who led off the top of the second with a walk.
Duplantier was dominant in his complete game shutout win on the mound, surrendering just the one hit and two walks with 13 strikeouts.
Schulz was saddled with the hard-luck loss, throwing six innings with one hit, one unearned run, two strikeouts and three walks.
