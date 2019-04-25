LEAGUE CITY
After overcoming a rough start Wednesday to win Game 1 of their best-of-three playoff series against Pearland, Clear Springs head coach Jennifer Knight said her Chargers couldn’t put themselves in a hole like that again.
Game 2 on Thursday proved that statement to be correct.
Clear Springs’ home field was no advantage, as the Chargers committed five errors to help the Lady Oilers to a 9-2 romp to tie their Region III-6A bi-district series at 1-1.
“It comes down to the same thing I’ve been saying all year, and that’s that we just need to do our jobs,” Knight said. “And we did not do that tonight against a team that’s going to take advantage of that.”
The series-deciding Game 3 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Clear Springs High School.
“To have the fight and the resilience that we’ve had all year, and go out there and think we can do it,” Knight said about going into Game 3.
Pearland’s Gabrielle Davila drew a leadoff walk to begin what would be a five-run top of the first inning.
Davila advanced to second on a groundout and came home on a single and error in left field for the first run. After Alyssa Fort walked, Maddison Guillen, Kayla Gonzalez and Natalie Myers hit consecutive RBI singles, and Gonzalez stole home on a double steal play for a 5-0 lead.
Clear Springs scratched a run on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first, which started with Demi Elder reaching base on an error and Ashley Walker hitting a bloop single to put runners on the corners. With one out, Kelly Baker knocked an RBI single.
More Clear Springs errors helped Pearland plate two runs in the top of the third to push its lead to 7-1.
Guillen led off the inning with a single and reached second base on an error in right field. Following a sacrifice bunt that moved Guillen to third, Myers lofted an RBI sac fly. Haley Liccketto reached base on an error to extend the frame. After Liccketto stole second, Bella Rodriguez drove her home with an RBI single.
The Chargers got their other run in the bottom of the fifth, but Pearland answered right back with two runs in the top of the sixth.
For Clear Springs, Malorie Langford worked a 10-pitch walk to lead things off, advanced to second on a wild pitch and was driven home on Elder’s RBI single.
In the top of the sixth with two on and one out, Rodriguez got caught in a long run-down between third and home during a fielder’s choice grounder, but a wild throw after Rodriguez was called out saw the other two base runners score.
Clear Springs was held to just four base hits (all singles) from Baker, Elder, Walker and Kaylee Thomas.
