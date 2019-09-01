With the dust settled from Week 1 of Galveston County high school football season, local teams have a much better idea of where they stand and where they need to go from here. Here’s some observations from last week and what to expect this week.
LAST WEEK’S OBSERVATIONS
• Loads of potential: Although they had opposite results this week, Dickinson and Clear Springs showed they are still the county’s top two football programs in a county with an abundance of excellent football programs. And, both showed the potential to get even better as the season progresses.
The Gators routed a solid Richmond George Ranch team, 51-14, to start the new season, but were it not for a sloppy first half, the final score would have been even more one-sided. Dickinson winning the second half by the score of 30-0 is what Gators faithful hope could be a more fair representation of their potential.
The Chargers, on the other hand, looked highly impressive when an explosive offense and stingy defense got them out of a 21-7 lead through about a quarter-and-a-half against state powerhouse Converse Judson. But, the Rockets rallied and eventually ran away with the game. If Clear Springs is able to maintain over the course of four quarters the quality of play the team showed to start Saturday’s game, they, too, can rise to the level of the Houston area’s elite programs.
• Tournament time: Somewhat lost in the shuffle of the start of football season was that Galveston County hosted two high-quality high school volleyball tournaments over the weekend.
Santa Fe defended its home floor by winning first place in the Anna Marie Milligan Labor Day Classic, defeating neighbors to the west Alvin in the championship match. Earning all-tournament honors for the Lady Indians were setter/right-side hitter Kassidy Taves, outside hitter Cassi Cruz, setter Elena Dondonay and libero Freedom Stephenson.
Also reaching the gold bracket in Santa Fe on Saturday was Ball High, which fell in the first round against Huffman Hargrave, but rebounded with wins over Houston C.E. King and Nederland to finish fifth in the tournament, posting a 5-1 record in the Classic, overall. Outside hitter Maggie Farmer was named to the all-tournament team.
Meanwhile, Clear Creek ISD hosted the BSN CCISD Varsity Volleyball Tournament, which had a loaded gold bracket Saturday that included co-hosts Clear Creek, Clear Springs and Clear Brook. Clear Brook had the best showing of the three, beating Clear Springs in the first round and eventually finishing in third place.
Clear Creek took eventual runner-up Pearland Dawson to three sets, but fell in the first round. Fort Bend Ridge Point, which defeated Clear Brook in the semifinals, claimed the tournament championship. County players Spencer Plato (Clear Creek setter) and Haley Moses (Clear Springs outside hitter) earned all-tournament team honors.
WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK
• County versus county: Any time two Galveston County teams meet on the gridiron, it’s a special event, and Week 2 will feature one of those matchups when Clear Falls hosts Texas City at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Knights are coming off a thrilling back-and-forth 41-33 win over South Houston in Week 1, while the Stings are hoping to rebound from a close 21-14 loss against El Campo. It’ll be an interesting clash of styles, offensively, with Texas City’s hard-nosed running style contrasting with Clear Falls’ air raid attack.
• Also, county versus county: In what should be the top local volleyball match of the week, Santa Fe hosts Clear Creek at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Last season’s match between the two went all five sets, with the Wildcats edging the Lady Indians.
The senior-laden Santa Fe team will be looking to avenge that close loss against the perennial Class 6A contender, while a young, reloading Clear Creek side looks to add a signature win before district play starts.
