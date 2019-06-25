LEAGUE CITY
Overseeing the athletics programs of the five high schools and 10 intermediate schools in the district, Clear Creek ISD athletic director Debbie Fuchs, probably more than any other AD in Galveston County, must put together a strong team of coaches to maintain a strong program.
“I’m very blessed that all my coordinators and coaches at those campuses are in it for kids and want to do the right things for kids,” Fuchs said. “I think that’s what makes our athletics so outstanding and why I think parents want to live here.”
It’s also important and a challenge to treat each school equally when managing athletics of a five-high school district, Fuchs said.
“Within our school district, we’re going to make certain that we’re fair to all of the campuses and consistent to where everybody has the same opportunities,” Fuchs said.
Since being promoted to AD in 2015, Fuchs has had the opportunity to hire several new head coaches, including each head football coach/campus coordinator on all five high school campuses in the school district.
“That’s one of my biggest responsibilities, hiring quality coaches,” Fuchs said. “A head coach can influence a kid so much, so when I’m looking at possible candidates, character is a strong part of what they must have, and integrity. Of course, we want coaches who want to win and know the game, but when it’s all said and done, if they can’t display character and can’t be leaders for kids, that’s not who we need for Clear Creek ISD.
“Every campus has a different fit, and so you’ve got to know what makes up a campus in order to find the right person for that particular opening,” Fuchs added.
This past school year, Clear Creek ISD continued to be a major player in the Greater Houston Area high school sports scene with a state champion and state third place finisher in tennis, multiple state qualifiers in golf, a medalist and multiple state qualifiers in track and field, a district champion and multiple playoff qualifiers in football, a district champion and multiple playoff qualifiers in volleyball, a district champion and multiple playoff qualifiers in girls basketball, multiple playoff qualifiers in boys basketball, district champions and multiple playoff qualifiers in boys and girls soccer, multiple playoff qualifiers in softball, and a district co-champion and multiple playoff qualifiers in baseball among the district’s athletic achievements.
“We had a strong athletics year when it comes to the overall district and what each campus was able to do,” Fuchs said. “I was very impressed with our spring sports there at the end. … Overall, I was very pleased with our performances.”
Fuchs credited strong support from Clear Creek ISD’s administration for the success of the athletics program, in addition to having a group of quality coaches.
“I’m very blessed to work with one of the greatest superintendents out there, as well as my assistant superintendent, who is my supervisor; they both are huge advocates of athletics and know the benefits that athletics can have on kids,” Fuchs said. “My coaches make me look good because they go out there and work their kids hard and do the right things for kids.”
Another proud achievement for Clear Creek ISD athletics was having 97 of the school district’s graduating seniors this past year receive college scholarships.
Facilities-wise, the crown jewel of Clear Creek ISD athletics continues to be Challenger Columbia Stadium, one of the premier high school football and track and field facilities in the area, which opened its gates in 2016.
In addition to being the site of Clear Creek ISD’s own games and high school graduations, the stadium has also become a destination for playoff games and outside events like the Bayou Bowl, the regional track and field championships for Class 5A and 6A, as well as the AAU regional track and field meet.
“I certainly feel that our administration, and our community think that this stadium has been a positive,” Fuchs said.
Clear Creek ISD also completed renovations to Carlisle Field House and Clear Creek High School, and next plans to install a new scoreboard and sound system at Veterans Memorial Stadium, as well as make small improvements to athletic facilities across the school district.
Going forward, Fuchs said her goals are to get off to a strong start for the next school year and continue to give their fans and student-athletes enjoyable and memorable experiences. And, of course, to take home an elusive state championship in a team sport.
